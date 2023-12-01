Jarry scores goalie goal, Penguins rally past Lightning

Also makes 39 saves for Pittsburgh; Kucherov has 2 assists for Tampa Bay, which loses 3rd in row

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Tristan Jarry scored an empty-net goal and made 39 saves for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

Sidney Crosby, Jeff Carter and Drew O'Connor scored for the Penguins (11-10-1), who scored the final four goals of the game. 

Steven Stamkos and Tanner Jeannot scored, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists for the Lightning (10-9-5), who have lost three straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.

With Vasilevskiy pulled for an extra attacker, Jarry made a save, lifted the puck with his stick and scored from his crease into the empty net at 18:52 for the 4-2 final. 

Stamkos gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 9:06 of the first period with a redirection of a shot by Victor Hedman.

Jeannot extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 12:33 when he stuffed in a shot off a rebound in front.

Crosby made it 2-1 at 8:53 of the second period with a shot from the left face-off circle that beat Vasilevskiy high to the short side.

O'Connor tied it 2-2 at 19:24 when he finished a 2-on-1 of a pass from Evgeni Malkin.

Carter put the Penguins ahead 3-2 at 2:49 of the third period with his first goal of the season, on a shot from the slot off a quick return pass from Matt Nieto.

