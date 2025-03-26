Kucherov passes 100 points, Lightning cruise past Penguins

Anthony Cirelli scored twice, and Ryan McDonagh and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (41-25-5), who had lost two straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 14 saves.

Kucherov, who has 101 points (30 goals, 71 assists) in 67 games, extended his point streak to six games (nine points; three goals, six assists).

Bryan Rust scored, and Sidney Crosby had an assist to push his point streak to eight games for the Penguins (29-33-11), who have lost three of their past four (1-2-1). Tristan Jarry gave up four goals on seven shots in the first period before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic, who made 18 saves.

Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 12:13 of the first. He turned and scored from the low slot after Nick Paul’s redirection hit him in front.

McDonagh made it 2-0 at 13:30 when he sent the puck to the net from the left side and it deflected in off the skate of Pittsburgh forward Rickard Rakell.

Cirelli extended the lead to 3-0 at 15:12 with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle that beat Jarry to the short side.

Brayden Point made it 4-0 at 16:00 when he scored on the rebound of a Jake Guentzel shot, chasing Jarry.

Kucherov’s power-play goal made it 5-0 at 15:31 of the second period. He scored with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Nedeljkovic to stick side.

Hagel pushed it to 6-0 at 19:19 when he tapped in the puck from the doorstep off a pass from Nick Perbix.

Rust cut it to 6-1 at 14:15 of the third period. Crosby had the secondary assist to give him 13 points (seven goals, six assists) during his point streak.

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin was a late scratch with an upper-body injury.