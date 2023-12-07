Kucherov extends point streak to 11, lifts Lightning past Penguins

Forward has goal, assist for Tampa Bay; Pittsburgh loses 3rd straight

Recap: Penguins at Lightning 12.6.23

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA – Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves to help the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.

Anthony Cirelli scored, and Victor Hedman had two assists for the Lightning (12-10-5), who will begin a five-game road trip Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins (11-11-3), who lost their third straight game after consecutive losses to the Philadelphia Flyers. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves.

Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:56 of the first period with a redirect from the slot off a shot by Hedman. Kucherov got the secondary assist, extending his point streak to 11 games and setting a Lightning record with an assist in 11 straight games.

Kucherov extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 8:31 of the second period, a one-timer from the right circle off a pass by Hedman.

Tanner Jeannot scored at 17:04 to make it 3-0 when he put in a rebound off a shot by Michael Eyssimont.

Guentzel scored for the Penguins at 19:07 of the third period for the 3-1 final when his shot went in off the skate of Lightning forward Nicholas Paul after Vasilevskiy misplayed the puck behind the net.

