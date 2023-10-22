Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Jordan Binnington made 31 saves for the Blues (2-1-1), who wrapped up a three-game homestand winning two of three. Colton Parayko scored, and Kasperi Kapanen and Robert Thomas each had two assists.

Evgeni Malkin and Radim Zohorna scored, and Tristan Jarry made 18 saves for the Penguins (2-3-0), who have lost two straight.

Saad gave the Blues their first lead of the season, 1-0, at 9:33 of the first period. It took 199:33 for St. Louis to go ahead in their fourth game.

Malkin tied it 1-1 on a breakaway at 19:55 after coming out of the penalty box and being sprung by defenseman Kris Letang.

St. Louis scored twice in 1:33 during the second period. Neighbours made it 2-1 at 5:39 on a tap-in feed from Kapanen before Parayko's slap shot from the point at 7:12 pushed the lead to 3-1.

Saad scored from the left circle at 15:13 of the third period to make it 4-1 on a feed from Kapanen.

Zohorna scored on the doorstep at 16:27 for the 4-2 final.