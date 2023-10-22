Latest News

Columbus Blue Jackets Minnesota Wild game recap October 21

Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers

Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks

Tavares, Maple Leafs top Lightning in OT in rematch

Caufield scores in OT, lifts Canadiens in win against Capitals

New York Islanders Buffalo Sabres game recap October 21

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes game recap October 21

Flames' Rasmus Andersson suspended 4 games

Red Wings top Senators in DeBrincat return to Ottawa

NHL projected lineup projections

Marc Staal out weeks with upper-body injury

Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Columbus fan holds up Adam Fantilli sign on College GameDay

NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes

NHL Buzz Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild

Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Recap: Penguins at Blues 10.21.23

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Brandon Saad scored twice for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Jordan Binnington made 31 saves for the Blues (2-1-1), who wrapped up a three-game homestand winning two of three. Colton Parayko scored, and Kasperi Kapanen and Robert Thomas each had two assists. 

Evgeni Malkin and Radim Zohorna scored, and Tristan Jarry made 18 saves for the Penguins (2-3-0), who have lost two straight.

Saad gave the Blues their first lead of the season, 1-0, at 9:33 of the first period. It took 199:33 for St. Louis to go ahead in their fourth game.

Malkin tied it 1-1 on a breakaway at 19:55 after coming out of the penalty box and being sprung by defenseman Kris Letang. 

St. Louis scored twice in 1:33 during the second period. Neighbours made it 2-1 at 5:39 on a tap-in feed from Kapanen before Parayko's slap shot from the point at 7:12 pushed the lead to 3-1.

Saad scored from the left circle at 15:13 of the third period to make it 4-1 on a feed from Kapanen.

Zohorna scored on the doorstep at 16:27 for the 4-2 final.