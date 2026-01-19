Penguins at Kraken projected lineups

PENGUINS (22-14-11) at KRAKEN (21-17-9)

5 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SN-PIT, KONG, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Parker Wotherspoon

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Kevin Hayes, Joona Koppanen

Injured: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Graves skated on the third defense pair at practice Sunday and could play for the first time since Dec. 14. He had been recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Jan. 13. … Karlsson is with the Penguins for the start of their four-game road trip. The defenseman skated in a noncontact jersey Sunday but is not expected to play Monday. ... Koppanen was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Penguins forward Rutger McGroarty, who had been out since Jan. 3 because of a concussion, was activated from injured reserve Sunday and assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. ... Kraken coach Lane Lambert implied after an optional practice Sunday that there could be lineup changes coming but did not confirm.