Penguins at Kraken projected lineups

PENGUINS (22-14-11) at KRAKEN (21-17-9)
5 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SN-PIT, KONG, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Parker Wotherspoon
Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Kevin Hayes, Joona Koppanen
Injured: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann
Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Tye Kartye, Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Graves skated on the third defense pair at practice Sunday and could play for the first time since Dec. 14. He had been recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Jan. 13. … Karlsson is with the Penguins for the start of their four-game road trip. The defenseman skated in a noncontact jersey Sunday but is not expected to play Monday. ... Koppanen was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Penguins forward Rutger McGroarty, who had been out since Jan. 3 because of a concussion, was activated from injured reserve Sunday and assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. ... Kraken coach Lane Lambert implied after an optional practice Sunday that there could be lineup changes coming but did not confirm.