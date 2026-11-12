Video Review: PIT @ SJS – 10:10 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Batted Puck 

Result: No goal San Jose

Explanation:  Video review confirmed that San Jose’s Ivar Stenberg batted the puck into the Pittsburgh net. According to Rule 78.5 (i), apparent goals shall be disallowed, “When the puck has been directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player other than with a stick. When this occurs, if it is deemed to be done deliberately, then the decision shall be NO GOAL. A goal cannot be scored when the puck has been deliberately batted with any part of the attacking player’s body into the net.”

Latest News

Barbashev scores twice, Golden Knights top Mammoth for fourth straight win

Goal of the Season? Hoglander goes between-the-legs for top-shelf goal

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Flames

McDavid’s season-opening point streak hits 20, Oilers top Flyers in OT

Kucherov's hat trick, Carlson's five points spark Lightning against Sabres

AHL notebook: Top goalie prospects this season

Super 16 Power Rankings go international to celebrate Global Series

NHL Status Report: Terry makes season debut for Ducks

Save of the Season? Korpisalo ditches stick, dives for save

Flyers GM Briere says report Michkov wants out 'not correct'

Bedard says Blackhawks have ‘100 percent belief’ in Blashill as coach

World War II veteran drops puck before Blues game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kokko embracing Finland homecoming with Kraken at Global Series

Hellebuyck, Mehta honored by Newark deli with namesake burger, dessert

Grammy-nominated singer Boone to headline entertainment at Winter Classic

NHL EDGE stats for 2026 NHL Global Series Finland

Aho back in Finland with Hurricanes to revisit where NHL dream took shape 