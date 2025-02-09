Konecny helps Flyers hold off Crosby-less Penguins, end skid

Scott Laughton and Garnet Hathaway also scored for Philadelphia (24-26-7), which was 0-4-1 in its previous five. Samuel Ersson made 32 saves.

Erik Karlsson and Kevin Hayes scored for Pittsburgh (23-25-9), which had its four-game point streak end (3-0-1). Joel Blomqvist made 17 saves.

The Penguins played their second straight game without center Sidney Crosby because of an upper-body injury. He also sat out their 3-2 win at the New York Rangers on Friday, the first regular-season game he’d missed since April 7, 2022 (illness).

It was the final game for both teams before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the best-on-best tournament being held Feb. 12-20.

Laughton put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 1:44 of the first period when he finished a give-and-go with Konecny. Andrei Kuzmenko, playing his first game for the Flyers since being acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan. 30, got the secondary assist.

Karlsson tied it 1-1 at 4:19 of the second period with a high shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

Hathaway gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead at 12:26. With Hathaway racing after a loose puck that rolled deep into the Penguins zone, Blomqvist skated into the slot to play it, but his clearing attempt went off Hathaway and into the empty net.

Konecny made it 3-1 at 4:27 of the third period with a one-timer from the point during a delayed penalty against the Penguins.

Hayes cut it to 3-2 at 5:42 when he poked the puck in from between Ersson's skates. The goal was initially disallowed because of goaltender interference, but the call on the ice was overturned after the Penguins challenged.