Penguins at Flyers projected lineups

PENGUINS (12-7-5) at FLYERS (14-7-3)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Kevin Hayes -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin -- Anthony Mantha
Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Bokondji Imama
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Joona Koppanen, Mathew Dumba
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
McGroarty and Imama were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Monday; each is expected to make their season debut. ... Juulsen could play after being scratched from a 5-3 win at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. He would replace Zamula, a defenseman. ... Ginning, a defenseman, was recalled from a conditioning loan to Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Sunday and then placed on waivers.