Penguins at Flyers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PENGUINS (12-7-5) at FLYERS (14-7-3)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Kevin Hayes -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin -- Anthony Mantha

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Bokondji Imama

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Joona Koppanen, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

McGroarty and Imama were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Monday; each is expected to make their season debut. ... Juulsen could play after being scratched from a 5-3 win at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. He would replace Zamula, a defenseman. ... Ginning, a defenseman, was recalled from a conditioning loan to Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Sunday and then placed on waivers.

