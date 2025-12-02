Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ PHI – 1:45 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Philadelphia

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: Video review determined Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin impaired Dan Vladar’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

