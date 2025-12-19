Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ OTT – 11:21 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – No goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed Rickard Rakell impaired Linus Ullmark’s ability to play his position in the crease. According to Rule 38.11, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that the goal should have been disallowed due to “Interference on the Goalkeeper,” as described in Rules 69.1, 69.3 and 69.4”.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Kempe scores twice, Kings edge Lightning to end 4-game skid

Wild get past Blue Jackets, extend winning streak to 6

McDavid scores short-handed, Oilers defeat Bruins

Ullmark makes 23 saves, Senators hand Penguins 7th straight loss

Bolduc scores 2, Hutson has 3 assists for Canadiens in win against Blackhawks

Chychrun scores twice for Capitals in shutout of Maple Leafs

Ernie Clement bangs pregame drum before Sabres game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McKenna, Martin setting foundation for Canada’s top World Junior Championship line

NHL Status Report: Vasilevskiy, McDonagh expected back for Lightning vs. Kings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Panthers hitting their stride with Winter Classic 2 weeks away

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres show signs of potential turnaround

Sweden goalie decision, Bedard status among questions ahead of Olympic roster reveals

NHL On Tap: Sabres, Flyers clash; Crosby tries to pass Lemieux as Penguins' leader

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Allen makes 36 saves, Devils edge Golden Knights in shootout

PWHL notebook: Takeover Tour begins in Nova Scotia after international break