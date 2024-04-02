NEW YORK -- Sidney Crosby had three points to clinch his 19th season averaging at least a point per game, tying Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New York Rangers 5-2 at Madison Square Garden on Monday.
Crosby equals Gretzky mark, Penguins end Rangers’ 5-game winning streak
Pittsburgh captain has 2 goals, assist, will average point per game for 19th season
Crosby had two goals and an assist and has 82 points (37 goals, 45 assists) this season. The No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft has 1,584 points (587 goals, 997 assists) in 1,264 games in his 19 seasons.
He tied the record scoring on an empty-net goal after blocking a shot from Artemi Panarin.
"That's cool," Crosby said. "Obviously, something that I didn't want to talk about. I knew was getting closer, and anytime you can be in that company, it's pretty cool. With the extra man, I think we're all just trying to protect the middle (of the ice), and I think it was Panarin who was trying to get a shot through, and I was able to get a block. ... Had some room there to take it down and put it in."
Bryan Rust scored twice, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves for the Penguins (33-30-11), who moved within five points of the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
The Penguins were without goalie Tristan Jarry, who was supposed to start, and defenseman John Ludvig because of an illness. Forward Drew O'Connor was also not feeling well but played 15:34.
"There was a lot of uncertainty going into the game, and we're in a position where we need every win," Rust said. "Playing against a really good team in a really hard building to get wins in, and I thought we came out hot with the start and just kept trying to push."
Kaapo Kakko and Jack Roslovic scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 15 saves for the Rangers (50-21-4), who had their five-game winning streak end.
New York is three points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the Metropolitan Division and one point ahead of the Dallas Stars for first in the NHL.
"A few too many mistakes at opportune times for Pittsburgh and that's the difference in the game, but we'll learn from it and turn the page," Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey said. "… It seemed like it wasn't our night overall, but you can't spot a team two goals and expect to win in this league."
Rust gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead 18 seconds into the first period when he scored on the rebound of Crosby's shot from the left circle.
Crosby then made it 2-0 at 10:39 when he deflected a point shot from Pierre-Olivier Joseph. The Rangers used a coach's challenge for offside, but the call on the ice was upheld after video review.
"It's remarkable," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "To perform at an elite level for as long as he has is remarkable, and I think his body of work speaks for itself, every milestone that he gets. I wasn't aware of that one. And so it doesn't surprise me. I just think all of these milestones that he's reaching at this point are just more evidence that he's one of the greatest players of all time, not just of his generation, but he's in elite company in all these categories."
Nedeljkovic made 21 saves in the first two periods.
"We knew it was going to be a tough test, even if we were 100 percent (healthy)," he said. "That's a really good hockey team over there. They had a lot to play for tonight. ... I mean, so do we though. We're still fighting for points and the guys battled."
Mika Zibanejad appeared to score for the Rangers at 3:09 of the second period, but the goal was disallowed because Chris Kreider interfered with Nedeljkovic.
"Obviously, in the first period, we get down 2-0," Zibanejad. "Not playing a good period, good hockey in the first. I think we cleaned some stuff up in the second. The push in the third comes a little bit too late, but overall, not our best game."
Emil Bemstrom scored on a breakaway after a turnover at the Penguins' blue line to extend the lead to 3-0 at 9:51 of the third period.
Kakko got the Rangers to within 3-1 at 10:42 with a one-timer from the top of the right circle. His shot was stopped by Nedeljkovic, but a video review determined that the puck, which was in Nedejkovic's glove, completely crossed the goal line.
Roslovic scored to make it 3-2 with 3:07 left, but Rust scored an empty-net goal to make it 4-2 with 2:39 remaining.
"It seemed like we were kind of chasing right from the start and you never want to do that,” Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren said. “We started to get a couple in the third, kind of feel the momentum, the building got a little more lively. We had a chance to tie it but just didn't happen."
Crosby scored at 19:15 for the 5-2 final. He has 13 points in a five-game point streak (four goals, nine assists)
"Yeah, it's huge. I mean, I think we know the circumstances, so nobody's going to feel sorry for us and you got to find ways in times like these where you have last-minute guys in and out," Crosby said. "Whatever we got to do to get wins. So, that was a great, great team win and something that hopefully we can build off of."
NOTES: Panarin had an assist on Kakko's goal to pass Mark Messier for sole possession of the third-most points in a single season in Rangers history. He has 108 points (44 goals, 64 assists) in 75 games this season. Jaromir Jagr is first with 123 points in 2005-06. … Crosby is three assists from 1,000 in his career. … Nedeljkovic is 4-0-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in his past seven games.