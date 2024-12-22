Hischier gets 3 points, Devils shut out Penguins

Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 12 saves for his second shutout of the season for the Devils (22-11-3), who are 4-1-0 in their past five games.

Tristan Jarry made 25 saves for the Penguins (15-15-5), who lost in regulation for the first time in five games (3-1-1).

Markstrom had four saves in the second period, including a glove stop while diving to his left to force Sidney Crosby off the right post at 3:42.

Stefan Noesen gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 17:32 of the second. Hischier spun away from Penguins defenseman Owen Pickering along the right wing half boards and backhanded a pass to Noesen in the slot for his NHL career-high 15th goal of the season.

Markstrom, who earned the 22nd shutout of his NHL career, denied Philip Tomasino skating down the slot with a left pad save at 6:40 of the third period.

Hischier then pushed it to 2-0 on a snap shot at the right post at 7:47 of the third while Noesen was jostling with defenseman Ryan Shea for position in the slot.

Meier scored an empty-net goal at 18:27 for the 3-0 final.

Pickering sustained an undisclosed injury after taking a hit from Paul Cotter at 14:11 of the second and did not return to the game.