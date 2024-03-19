Penguins at Devils

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
PENGUINS (30-28-9) at DEVILS (32-32-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O'Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom -- Noel Acciari -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jonathan Gruden

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Jeff Carter (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone

Santeri Hatakka -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Max Willman

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Nolan Foote (lower body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Carter, a forward, is day to day. ... Gruden, a forward, participated in the morning skate after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Pittsburgh assigned defenseman Jack St. Ivany to the AHL on Monday. ... Jack Hughes did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play. ... New Jersey assigned goalie Nico Daws and defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon to Utica (AHL) on Monday. ... There is no timetable for the return of Marino, a defenseman, or Foote, a forward. ... Allen is expected to make his second straight start after making 34 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

