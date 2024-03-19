Penguins at Devils

PENGUINS (30-28-9) at DEVILS (32-32-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O'Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Emil Bemstrom -- Noel Acciari -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
John Ludvig -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jonathan Gruden
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Jeff Carter (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone
Santeri Hatakka -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Max Willman
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Nolan Foote (lower body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Carter, a forward, is day to day. ... Gruden, a forward, participated in the morning skate after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Pittsburgh assigned defenseman Jack St. Ivany to the AHL on Monday. ... Jack Hughes did not participate in the morning skate but is expected to play. ... New Jersey assigned goalie Nico Daws and defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon to Utica (AHL) on Monday. ... There is no timetable for the return of Marino, a defenseman, or Foote, a forward. ... Allen is expected to make his second straight start after making 34 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.