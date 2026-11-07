Penguins at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PENGUINS (5-9-2) at KINGS (5-7-2)

9 p.m. ET; ABTV, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Evgeni Malkin

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov

Ville Koivunen -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson

Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang

Sergei Murashov

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Jake Livanavage, Ilya Solovyov, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry

Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Alex Turcotte

Erik Haula -- Kenny Connors -- Joel Armia

Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Cody Ceci, Samuel Helenius, Martin Chromiak

Injured: Kevin Fiala (leg surgery), Mats Zuccarello (upper body)

Status report

Malkin moved up to the first line with Crosby and Rakell at Pittsburgh’s morning skate. … Van Riemsdyk, a defenseman, traveled with the Penguins for their three-game California road trip. He was on the ice for the morning skate but will miss his 11th straight game. … Turcotte will return after missing 11 games because of an undisclosed injury. It will be his first game since Oct. 6.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Predators debut Dolly Parton jersey patch along with Hometown Remix

Staal ‘would like to try’ to return for Hurricanes at Global Series

Guentzel gets college jersey retired with UNO hockey

NHL Status Report: Nikishin to make season debut for Hurricanes

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes look to stay hot in final game before Global Series

Tavares to return for Maple Leafs against Canadiens

NHL picks, props, daily fantasy projections

Gauthier thriving, making history with goal, power-play streaks for Ducks

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

NHL Status Report: Heiskanen doubtful for Stars

Faber working way back to Wild, knows injury 'could have been a lot worse'

Gauthier stays hot with late goal, Ducks rally past Flames for 4th win in row

Kaprizov scores again, adds three assists in Wild win against Sharks

NHL EDGE stats behind McDavid’s historic start for Oilers

Bower, late bloomer in NHL, relished being part of Hall of Fame fraternity

CHL notebook: Top players at quarter mark of season