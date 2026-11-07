Penguins at Kings projected lineups

PENGUINS (5-9-2) at KINGS (5-7-2)

9 p.m. ET; ABTV, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Evgeni Malkin

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov

Ville Koivunen -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson

Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang

Sergei Murashov

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Jake Livanavage, Ilya Solovyov, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry

Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Alex Turcotte

Erik Haula -- Kenny Connors -- Joel Armia

Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Cody Ceci, Samuel Helenius, Martin Chromiak

Injured: Kevin Fiala (leg surgery), Mats Zuccarello (upper body)

Status report

Malkin moved up to the first line with Crosby and Rakell at Pittsburgh’s morning skate. … Van Riemsdyk, a defenseman, traveled with the Penguins for their three-game California road trip. He was on the ice for the morning skate but will miss his 11th straight game. … Turcotte will return after missing 11 games because of an undisclosed injury. It will be his first game since Oct. 6.