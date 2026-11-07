Penguins at Kings projected lineups

PENGUINS (5-9-2) at KINGS (5-7-2)
9 p.m. ET; ABTV, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Evgeni Malkin
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov
Ville Koivunen -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson
Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak
Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang
Sergei Murashov
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Jake Livanavage, Ilya Solovyov, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry
Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Alex Turcotte
Erik Haula -- Kenny Connors -- Joel Armia
Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Cody Ceci, Samuel Helenius, Martin Chromiak
Injured: Kevin Fiala (leg surgery), Mats Zuccarello (upper body)
Status report
Malkin moved up to the first line with Crosby and Rakell at Pittsburgh’s morning skate. … Van Riemsdyk, a defenseman, traveled with the Penguins for their three-game California road trip. He was on the ice for the morning skate but will miss his 11th straight game. … Turcotte will return after missing 11 games because of an undisclosed injury. It will be his first game since Oct. 6.