McDavid extends point streak to 11, Oilers cruise past Penguins

McDavid has 26 points (two goals, 24 assists) during his streak. He also extended his home point streak to 25 games (14 goals, 45 assists).

Zach Hyman scored two goals, Ryan McLeod had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl had three assists for the Oilers (37-20-2), who were coming off a 2-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Calvin Pickard mad 23 saves.

Evgeni Malkin scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves for the Penguins (27-24-8), who have lost three in a row.

Hyman put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 14:07 of the first period, scoring with his backhand on the rebound of McDavid's shot on a 2-on-1.

Corey Perry made it 2-0 at 2:57 of the second period, tapping in a backdoor pass from McLeod on a 3-on-1.

Hyman pushed it to 3-0 at 5:55 off a set face-off play. Draisaitl won the puck back to Evan Bouchard and skated to the right hash marks, where he took a return pass and quickly fed Hyman, who chipped the puck over Nedeljkovic's right pad.

Penguins forward Jansen Harkins had a chance to cut into the lead at 17:05, but he couldn't convert on his penalty shot.

McLeod then made it 4-0 at 18:47, banking in a shot off Nedeljkovic’s helmet from below the left circle.

Cody Ceci scored 23 seconds later to make it 5-0. He received a pass from Warren Foegele from behind the net and shot far side from the right face-off dot.

McDavid extended it to 6-0 at 6:03 of the third period, burying the rebound of Draisaitl's shot into an open net.

Malkin made it 6-1 at 12:23, scoring from near the right post after the puck jumped over the net.