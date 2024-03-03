NHL Trade Buzz: Oilers ‘talking to numerous people,’ coach says

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are five days remaining until the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on March 8). Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have not made a trade all season, but that is expected to change prior to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline with general manager Ken Holland looking to improve for a run at the Stanley Cup.

Edmonton is 33-11-1 since Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft as coach Nov. 12 and are believed to be in the hunt for a top-six forward and a depth defenseman.

“Ken is talking to numerous people, including myself and the assistants, the pro scouts, everybody continually through the day,” Knoblauch said Sunday before the Oilers hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, SN-PIT). “He’ll get my feedback on what I think we need and after a game, if you see a weakness, that sometimes changes.

“But we’re talking quite a bit about what we need and how we think we can be stronger and if we did add somebody, what the player’s role would be, does he move to a different wing, a centerman? All those different scenarios.”

Holland told Mark Spector of Sportsnet on Feb. 29 that he has “lots of irons in the fire,” and has talked to captain Connor McDavid regarding the Oilers’ needs.

“I think he more just keeps us in the loop; he’s not looking for opinions or anything like that,” McDavid said Sunday. “He does a great job of communicating with the players and being open with them. That’s why guys like him so much.”

Edmonton (36-20-2) moved into second place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights and nine back of the Vancouver Canucks, after a 2-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

McDavid said he does not know what to expect prior to the Deadline.

“Obviously we believe in our group in there as is, but with that being said, I think we’ve put ourselves in a position to look to see what’s out there,” he said. “I’m sure Kenny and the whole staff is doing that, and anything we can do to make our team better is a good thing.”

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel skated Sunday morning prior to the Penguins facing the Oilers.

The Pittsburgh forward is on long-term injured reserve after sustaining an upper-body injury Feb. 14 in a 5-2 loss against the Florida Panthers. He is not eligible to be activated until March 10, but could be traded prior to the Deadline.

Guentzel, 29, is in the last of five-year, $30-million contract ($6 million average annual value) and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. He has a modified no-movement clause where he can submit a 12 team no-trade list.

Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas said Feb. 26 that how they play leading up to the Deadline could dictate Guentzel’s future in the short term.

Pittsburgh (27-23-8) has lost its past two games and is seventh in the Metropolitan Division, 10 points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning for a wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

“One of the issues we have is that we need to get younger,” Dubas said. “We have a lot of guys in their 30s signed, some are the best players in the history of the franchise and it’s tough with Jake, because I’ve said to him, because he’s an excellent player and playing at an elite level. But we have to find a way to continue to have those solid veteran guys, but continue to get younger at the same time.”

Guentzel has 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 50 games and is second in scoring for the Penguins behind captain Sidney Crosby, who has 63 points (32 goals, 31 assists) in 58 games.