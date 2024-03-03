Penguins at Oilers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (27-23-8) at OILERS (36-20-2)

9 p.m. TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jonathan Gruden -- Lars Eller -- Emil Bemstrom

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: John Ludvig, Matthew Phillips, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Jake Guentzel (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Mattias Janmark

Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway -- Sam Gagner -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: None

Injured: Derek Ryan (undisclosed)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate … Nedeljkovic is expected to start after Jarry started the previous five games, including a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Ryan will miss a second straight game with what the Oilers are calling a “minor injury.” … Pickard will make his first start in five games after Skinner made 24 saves in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Latest News

Luke Hughes, Nemec playing key roles as rookie defensemen for Devils

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Quick signs 1-year contract with Rangers

NHL Buzz: Myers week to week for Canucks with lower-body injury

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Crosby set to face each other when Oilers host Penguins

NHL Morning Skate for March 3

Flames rally past Penguins with 3 goals in 3rd

Sillinger scores again in Blue Jackets win against Blackhawks

Robertson ties it in 3rd, Stars rally for shootout win against Sharks

Lightning rally, defeat Canadiens in shootout

Samsonov makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs edge Rangers in shootout

Sabres score 7, surge past Golden Knights

Foerster's 2 goals late in 2nd period lift Flyers past Senators

Palmieri gets hat trick, Islanders defeat slumping Bruins

Binnington makes 21 saves, Blues defeat Wild

Flames retire Kiprusoff's No. 34, former goalie turns emotional during speech

Glass gets 1st hat trick, Predators top Avalanche for 8th straight win

Glass tears up from loud ovation after 1st NHL hat trick 