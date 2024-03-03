Penguins at Oilers

PENGUINS (27-23-8) at OILERS (36-20-2)
9 p.m. TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jonathan Gruden -- Lars Eller -- Emil Bemstrom
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: John Ludvig, Matthew Phillips, Jesse Puljujarvi
Injured: Jake Guentzel (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Mattias Janmark
Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Dylan Holloway -- Sam Gagner -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: None
Injured: Derek Ryan (undisclosed)
Status report
The Penguins did not hold a morning skate … Nedeljkovic is expected to start after Jarry started the previous five games, including a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Ryan will miss a second straight game with what the Oilers are calling a “minor injury.” … Pickard will make his first start in five games after Skinner made 24 saves in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.