Penguins at Oilers

PENGUINS (27-23-8) at OILERS (36-20-2)

9 p.m. TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jonathan Gruden -- Lars Eller -- Emil Bemstrom

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: John Ludvig, Matthew Phillips, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Jake Guentzel (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Mattias Janmark

Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway -- Sam Gagner -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: None

Injured: Derek Ryan (undisclosed)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate … Nedeljkovic is expected to start after Jarry started the previous five games, including a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Ryan will miss a second straight game with what the Oilers are calling a “minor injury.” … Pickard will make his first start in five games after Skinner made 24 saves in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.