Beauvillier scores twice for Penguins in win against Red Wings

Joel Blomqvist made 29 saves in his NHL debut for the Penguins (1-1-0), who were coming off a 6-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Marcus Pettersson and Erik Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Sidney Crosby and Malkin each had two assists.

Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored on his debut for Detroit (0-1-0). Ville Husso allowed four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Cam Talbot early in the second period, who allowed two goals on 14 shots.

DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 3:46 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle off Lucas Raymond’s cross-ice pass.

Beauvillier tied it 1-1 at 15:02. He flipped the puck into the crease from below the goal line and it went in off Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot.

Beauvillier gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 2:55 of the second period when he put in a centering pass from Pettersson in front.

Drew O’Connor made it 3-1 at 3:53 with a tap in at the top of the crease off a feed from Malkin, who deked around multiple Detroit skaters as he carried the puck through the offensive zone.

Pettersson pushed it to 4-1 at 5:28 with a wrist shot from the left point, chasing Husso.

Tarasenko pulled the Red Wings within 4-2 at 12:32, scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Karlsson scored a power-play goal to make it 5-2 at 1:42 of the third, beating Talbot with a wrist shot from the left circle.

DeBrincat cut it to 5-3 at 8:13 on the power play with a one-timer below the left circle off a rebound.

Kevin Hayes gave the Penguins a 6-3 lead at 12:21 with a snap shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.