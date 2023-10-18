Latest News

2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

NHL Buzz: Norris to make season debut for Senators

Nashville Predators Luke Schenn injury status

Brady Tkachuk shares how tough brother was in Final

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

NHL On Tap: DeBrincat feeling at home with Red Wings

Karlsson scores late, Golden Knights defeat Stars in shootout

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Hurricanes score 4 in 3rd to rally past Sharks

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens

Fleury gets long ovation from Canadiens fans, pie to face from teammate

Oilers ease past Predators for 1st win

Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Reg Fleming played big role when Chicago won Cup in 1961

Penguins at Red Wings

PENGUINS (2-1-0) at RED WINGS (2-1-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Jansen Harkins -- Lars Eller -- Drew O’Connor

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, John Ludvig

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- David Perron

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Daniel Sprong -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Olli Maatta

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl

James Reimer

Ville Husso

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry

Injured: Robby Fabbri (undisclosed)

Status report

Jarry will start for the Penguins, who held a lightly-attended optional morning skate; in his last start, he made 19 saves in a 4-0 win at the Washington Capitals on Friday. ... Husso will start after Reimer made 23 saves in a 4-0 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Petry took part in the Red Wings morning skate Wednesday, but coach Derek Lalonde said he won’t decide which six defenseman play until pregame warmups.