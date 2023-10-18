Penguins at Red Wings

Status report

Jarry will start for the Penguins, who held a lightly-attended optional morning skate; in his last start, he made 19 saves in a 4-0 win at the Washington Capitals on Friday. ... Husso will start after Reimer made 23 saves in a 4-0 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Petry took part in the Red Wings morning skate Wednesday, but coach Derek Lalonde said he won’t decide which six defenseman play until pregame warmups.