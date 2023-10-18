Penguins at Red Wings
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Jansen Harkins -- Lars Eller -- Drew O’Connor
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, John Ludvig
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- David Perron
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Daniel Sprong -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno
Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Olli Maatta
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl
James Reimer
Ville Husso
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry
Injured: Robby Fabbri (undisclosed)
Status report
Jarry will start for the Penguins, who held a lightly-attended optional morning skate; in his last start, he made 19 saves in a 4-0 win at the Washington Capitals on Friday. ... Husso will start after Reimer made 23 saves in a 4-0 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Petry took part in the Red Wings morning skate Wednesday, but coach Derek Lalonde said he won’t decide which six defenseman play until pregame warmups.