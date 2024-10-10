Penguins at Red Wings
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Anthony Beauvillier
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Rutger McGroarty -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany
Joel Blomqvist
Tristan Jerry
Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte -- Joe Veleno – Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta – Erik Gustafsson
Ville Husso
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Justin Holl, Cam Talbot
Injured: None
Status report
The Penguins did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 6-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Husso will get the opening night start with the Red Wings carrying three goalies for the second straight season.