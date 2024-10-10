Penguins at Red Wings

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (0-1-0) at RED WINGS (0-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSDET, SN360

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Anthony Beauvillier

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Rutger McGroarty -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Tristan Jerry

Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Tyler Motte -- Joe Veleno – Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta – Erik Gustafsson

Ville Husso

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Cam Talbot

Injured: None

Status report

The Penguins did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 6-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Husso will get the opening night start with the Red Wings carrying three goalies for the second straight season.

