Penguins at Red Wings

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Anthony Beauvillier

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Rutger McGroarty -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Tristan Jerry

Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Tyler Motte -- Joe Veleno – Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta – Erik Gustafsson

Ville Husso

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Cam Talbot

Injured: None

Status report

The Penguins did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 6-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Husso will get the opening night start with the Red Wings carrying three goalies for the second straight season.