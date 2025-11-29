Letang scores in OT, Penguins rally past Blue Jackets

Penguins center Evgeni Malkin outbattled Ivan Provorov and Luca Pinelli for the puck along the left boards in the offensive zone to set up the play. Letang collected the loose puck and started a give-and-go with Tommy Novak before scoring the game-winner with a snap shot from in front.

“It was just a great battle by 'Geno' on the wall,” Letang said. “He had to fight off a couple of guys and just worked to get it going with [Novak].

“The thought is just to win, especially after not having a great game. You want a response in the third and if you have to fight it until in the overtime, you do it.”

Letang also had an assist, Sidney Crosby scored twice, and Bryan Rust had a goal for the Penguins (12-6-5), who have won two straight and extended their point streak to three games (2-0-1). Novak had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 26 saves.

“Just being able to know that we could do it and play that way and just keep rolling, I think that'll go a long way for us,” Jarry said.