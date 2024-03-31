Blue Jackets rally, defeat Penguins in shootout

Mathieu Olivier made it 1-0 Columbus at 7:47 of the first period. He has goals in consecutive games to give him five for the season. It was his first short-handed goal in 160 NHL games.

The Penguins challenged for goalie interference on Cole Sillinger.

“The blue paint is the goalie’s domain,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “So, we felt like when a player goes into the blue paint on his own volition without getting pushed there then there’s a possible goalie interference.”

Nedeljkovic said at that point his focus was not to let the game get out of hand.

“Just make the saves you’re supposed to make,” he said. “That settles everybody down. It’s one less thing to worry about. They can focus on their stuff and play their game.”

O’Connor tied it 1-1 at 13:29 of the second period with a one-timer from low in the right circle after a cross-ice pass from Rust. He has 13 goals.

Rust scored from the left circle at 18:55 for the 2-1 lead. He one-timed Crosby’s pass through the slot for his 24th goal.

NOTES: Crosby has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in a four-game point streak. … Crosby has 60 points (20 goals, 440 assists) in 42 career games vs. the Blue Jackets. … Rust's goal marked the 306th goal that Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang have combined on in their NHL careers. … Penguins forward Michael Bunting took one shift early in the third period before exiting. Sullivan said he was sick. … The Blue Jackets scored first in a sixth straight game. They had lost the previous five. They are 17-14-10 when leading 1-0. … Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner did not play because of illness. He leads the team with 22 goals and is third with 35 points in 58 games. … Forward Cameron Butler was an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League to replace Jenner and made his NHL debut. He arrived just before the game and skated one shift for 54 seconds beginning at 7:03 of the second period.