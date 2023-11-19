RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seth Jarvis scored twice in the third period and had an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes recovered for a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena on Saturday.
Jarvis scores twice in 3rd, Hurricanes recover against Penguins
Crosby has 2 goals for Pittsburgh, pushes point streak to 11
“He’s growing as a player,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said of Jarvis. “And confidence, he certainly doesn’t lack for any of that. He’s trying to make plays, he takes pucks to the net, he’s courageous for a little guy. He’s getting better in all areas.”
Jarvis gave Carolina a 3-2 lead at 11:52 of the third, redirecting a centering pass from Jaccob Slavin before adding an empty-net goal on the power play at 19:22 for the 4-2 final.
“I had a lot of opportunities tonight and ‘Slavo’ made a great play,” Jarvis said. “I was just there to direct it in. It was nice to get one.”
Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns each had a goal and an assist, and Antti Raanta made 26 saves for the Hurricanes (10-7-0), who have won four of six. Slavin had two assists.
“It was a great game,” Brind’Amour said. “Both teams played really hard. I loved our game.”
Sidney Crosby scored two goals to extend his point streak to 11 games for the Penguins (8-8-0), who have lost two in a row after a five-game winning streak. Tristan Jarry made 30 saves.
“One goal, that was the difference,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “I thought when we played behind them and established some zone time, that’s when we were at our best.”
Crosby gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 10:40 of the first period. Jake Guentzel’s shot from the left-side boards deflected off the stick of Carolina defenseman Tony DeAngelo before Crosby tapped a backhand into an open net at the left post.
Aho tied it 1-1 at 13:06 of the second period on a one-timer near the right hash marks off an assist from Teuvo Teravainen following a backhand pass from Jarvis.
“Today, ‘Turbo’ and ‘Jarvy’ were flying out there, so that made my job a little easier,” Aho said. “We created enough to score a lot of goals and win this game and our matchup. Of course, they're going to get their chances, their momentum. They’re a really good team.”
The Hurricanes outshot the Penguins 11-5 in the second period.
“They were putting pucks at the net,” Jarry said. “I think they were converging at the net, and that’s the toughest area to defend within five feet of the crease. They were able to get there more.”
Burns put Carolina ahead 2-1 at 2:46 of the third period on a one-timer off a pass from Slavin.
Crosby tied it 2-2 at 9:16 on a delayed penalty when Kris Letang's slap shot deflected off Jarvis and fell to Crosby for another backhand tap-in at the right post.
Crosby has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) during his point streak for Pittsburgh, which was coming off a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.
“I don’t think we were very good against Jersey,” Crosby said. “We didn’t give ourselves a really good chance. Tonight, I think we did. It’s not going to be automatic every night. You’ve got to work to play a certain way every single night. It’s not easy.”
NOTES: It was the second three-point game this season for Jarvis; he had two goals and an assist in a 7-4 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 19. … Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to eight games (four goals, nine assists), and Guentzel pushed his point streak to seven games (four goals, seven assists). … With his assist, Letang became the 10th defenseman in NHL history to reach 700 points (157 goals, 543 assists in 1,021 games played) with a single franchise. … Aho has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past seven games.