Jarvis scores twice in 3rd, Hurricanes recover against Penguins

“He’s growing as a player,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said of Jarvis. “And confidence, he certainly doesn’t lack for any of that. He’s trying to make plays, he takes pucks to the net, he’s courageous for a little guy. He’s getting better in all areas.”

Jarvis gave Carolina a 3-2 lead at 11:52 of the third, redirecting a centering pass from Jaccob Slavin before adding an empty-net goal on the power play at 19:22 for the 4-2 final.

“I had a lot of opportunities tonight and ‘Slavo’ made a great play,” Jarvis said. “I was just there to direct it in. It was nice to get one.”