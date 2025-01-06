Aho's OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Penguins

Aho, who also had two assists, won it when he chipped in the rebound of Dmitry Orlov's shot in the low slot.

Seth Jarvis had two goals and an assist, and Dustin Tokarski made 16 saves for the Hurricanes (24-14-2), who were coming off a 4-0 loss at home to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (17-17-7), who went 0-1-2 on a three-game road trip. Alex Nedeljkovic made 26 saves.

Kevin Hayes gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 3:47 of the first period. He elected to hold onto the puck on a 2-on-1 and scored five-hole from the right circle.

The Penguins extended the lead to 2-0 at 5:08. Karlsson put the puck between his legs to get around Jordan Martinook at the point before sending a backhand pass to Michael Bunting, who scored glove side from above the left hash marks.

Jarvis cut it to 2-1 at 4:15 of the second period, scoring blocker side from the high slot off a backhand pass from Aho, who intercepted Matt Grzelcyk's lofted clear in the neutral zone.

Aho then set up another goal off the rush that tied the game 2-2 at 12:45. Skating in on a 3-on-2, he sent a spinning backhand pass to Jalen Chatfield, who scored blocker side under the crossbar from the high slot.

Chatfield started the play by poking the puck away from Bryan Rust on a partial breakaway.

Jarvis gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead at 16:18. He received a centering pass from Andrei Svechnikov on his backhand, quickly moved the puck to his forehand, and chipped a shot over Nedeljkovic’s glove from in tight.

The Penguins tied it 3-3 at 1:51 of the third period when Karlsson one-timed a cross-ice pass from Grzelcyk in the left circle.