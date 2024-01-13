Penguins at Hurricanes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (20-15-5) at HURRICANES (23-13-5) 

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea

Injured: Reilly Smith (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery), John Ludvig (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion), Martin Necas (upper body).

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate; the Penguins held an optional skate. … Smith, a forward, is expected to be out long-term after leaving Pittsburgh’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … Zohorna, who has been a healthy scratch the past six games, could replace Smith in the lineup … Perets was recalled from Norfolk of the ECHL after Kochetkov was injured Thursday in a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks. … Teravainen and Slavin did not participate in practice Friday.

Latest News

NHL Morning Skate for January 13

NHL Morning Skate for January 13
Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild game recap January 12

Flyers rally to top Wild in OT, keep Fleury from passing Roy on NHL wins list
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 13

On Tap: MacKinnon-Matthews matchup, Oilers’ bid for record highlight 16-game schedule
Nashville Predators Dallas Stars game recap January 12

O’Reilly has 3 points, Predators top Stars in Oettinger's return 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Tom Wilson excited to be an All-Star and father

Wilson of Capitals basks in glow of being All-Star, community leader, expectant dad
 Merzlikins wants new scenario, ‘won’t be backup’

Merzlikins wants new scenario, 'won't be backup' for Blue Jackets
NHL Buzz news and notes January 12

NHL Buzz: Oettinger to dress for Stars, could start tonight
Top games to watch on 16-game schedule January 13

Top games to watch on 16-game schedule Saturday
NHL EDGE stats Jamie Drysdale outlook with Philadelphia Flyers

NHL EDGE stats: Jamie Drysdale’s outlook with Flyers
NHL betting odds for January 12 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 12
Nick Foligno Chicago Blackhawks agree on contract extension 

Foligno signs 2-year, $9 million contract with Blackhawks
Revamped Winnipeg flying high with 8-game winning streak

Revamped Jets flying high with 8-game winning streak
State Your Case: Ovechkin, Zibanejad one-timers

State Your Case: Ovechkin, Zibanejad one-timers
2024 NHL Draft midterm rankings released

2024 Draft: Celebrini tops Central Scouting's midterm rankings
NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced January 13

NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced Saturday
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 12

NHL On Tap: Robertson can extend goal streak for Stars
Boston Bruins Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 11

Pietrangelo lifts Golden Knights past Bruins in OT