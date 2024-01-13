Penguins at Hurricanes

PENGUINS (20-15-5) at HURRICANES (23-13-5)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust
Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea
Injured: Reilly Smith (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery), John Ludvig (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion), Martin Necas (upper body).
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate; the Penguins held an optional skate. … Smith, a forward, is expected to be out long-term after leaving Pittsburgh’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … Zohorna, who has been a healthy scratch the past six games, could replace Smith in the lineup … Perets was recalled from Norfolk of the ECHL after Kochetkov was injured Thursday in a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks. … Teravainen and Slavin did not participate in practice Friday.