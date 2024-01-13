Penguins at Hurricanes

PENGUINS (20-15-5) at HURRICANES (23-13-5)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea

Injured: Reilly Smith (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery), John Ludvig (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion), Martin Necas (upper body).

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate; the Penguins held an optional skate. … Smith, a forward, is expected to be out long-term after leaving Pittsburgh’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … Zohorna, who has been a healthy scratch the past six games, could replace Smith in the lineup … Perets was recalled from Norfolk of the ECHL after Kochetkov was injured Thursday in a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks. … Teravainen and Slavin did not participate in practice Friday.