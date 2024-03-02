Penguins at Flames

PENGUINS (27-22-8) at FLAMES (29-25-5)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, SN360, SN1, CITY, TVAS-D, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Reilly Smith -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom -- Lars Eller -- Jeff Carter

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jonathan Gruden

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Matthew Phillips, John Ludvig

Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Jake Guentzel (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery)

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Dryden Hunt

Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Noah Hanifin -- MacKenzie Weegar

Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson

Dennis Gilbert -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Jarry will make his fifth consecutive start. ... Gruden, recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday, is likely to play; Puljujarvi is expected to come out of the lineup as a result. ... Guentzel, who has missed seven games, participated in the Penguins skate in a non-contact jersey but will not play; there is no updated timetable on his return, per Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. ... Kylington is expected to pair with Andersson, and Hanifin will play with Weegar after the trade of defenseman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. ... Gilbert will skate with Pachal after being a healthy scratch the past 10 games. ... Markstrom will make his fifth start in six games.