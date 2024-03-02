Penguins at Flames

PENGUINS (27-22-8) at FLAMES (29-25-5)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, SN360, SN1, CITY, TVAS-D, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Reilly Smith -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen
Emil Bemstrom -- Lars Eller -- Jeff Carter
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jonathan Gruden
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Matthew Phillips, John Ludvig
Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Jake Guentzel (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery)
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Dryden Hunt
Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Noah Hanifin -- MacKenzie Weegar
Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson
Dennis Gilbert -- Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: None
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Jarry will make his fifth consecutive start. ... Gruden, recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday, is likely to play; Puljujarvi is expected to come out of the lineup as a result. ... Guentzel, who has missed seven games, participated in the Penguins skate in a non-contact jersey but will not play; there is no updated timetable on his return, per Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. ... Kylington is expected to pair with Andersson, and Hanifin will play with Weegar after the trade of defenseman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. ... Gilbert will skate with Pachal after being a healthy scratch the past 10 games. ... Markstrom will make his fifth start in six games.