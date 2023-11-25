Sabres use 3 straight goals in 3rd to rally past Penguins

Latest News

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres scored three straight goals in the third period to rally for a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner each had a goal and an assist, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves for the Sabres (9-9-2).

Sidney Crosby and Lars Eller scored for the Penguins (9-10-0). Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.

Tuch scored in front off a feed from Skinner from behind the net with 2:44 left to give the Sabres the 3-2 lead.

Skinner started the comeback, cutting it to 2-1 on the power play at 5:13 of the third period. He took a pass from Tuch and scored glove side from in from the inner edge of the right circle.

The goal ended Nedeljkovic’s shutout streak at 111 minutes, 22 seconds.

Kyle Okposo’s shot from the left circle deflected off the stick of Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson and past Nedeljkovic to tie it 2-2 at 10:52.

Crosby put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 16:46 of the first period. Jake Guentzel intercepted a pass attempt by Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and sent the puck to Crosby for a one-timer from the high slot.

Eller made it 2-0 at 16:44 of the second period. After Rasmus Dahlin fanned on a pass, Matt Nieto was there to collect the loose puck and send it to Eller uncovered in the left circle.

Buffalo forward Zemgus Girgensons left the game midway through the second period with a lower-body injury. That left the Sabres with 10 forwards for the rest of the game, after starting with a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen.