Penguins at Bruins

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (18-14-4) at BRUINS (23-7-6)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rackell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Radim Zohorna, Ryan Shea

Injured: John Ludvig (undisclosed), Matt Nieto (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Trent Frederic -- Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko -- Georgii Merkulov -- Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: John Beecher, Parker Wotherspoon, Matthew Poitras

Injured: Derek Forbort (lower body)

Status report

Nedeljkovic will start after making 14 saves in relief of Jarry in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. ... Poitras returned to the Bruins after playing with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship; the forward is not expected back in the lineup until Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. … Forbort returned to practice for the first time Thursday since the defenseman was placed on long-term injured reserve Dec. 7; he remains week to week.

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes January 3

NHL Buzz: Karlsson out 2 games for Vegas
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 10 January 4 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats Czechia, will play for gold
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Brennan Othmann to make NHL debut for New York Rangers

Othmann says NHL debut for Rangers ‘going to be fun’
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Christian Dvorak injury status update

Dvorak out for season for Canadiens with torn pectoral muscle
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for January 4, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 4
Matthews seizes moment for 8th consecutive 30-goal season from start of career

Matthews seizes moment for 8th consecutive 30-goal season from start of career
AHL notebook: Top storylines of 2024

AHL notebook: Top storylines of 2024
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 4

NHL On Tap: Bedard plays Broadway when Blackhawks visit Rangers
32 players in 2024 NHL All-Star Game announced

Initial 32 participants in 2024 NHL All-Star Game to be unveiled
Ilya Samsonov goalie to take time away from Toronto Maple Leafs

Samsonov to use time away from Maple Leafs as 'physical and mental reset'
Toronto Maple Leafs Anaheim Ducks game recap January 3

Matthews scores 30th goal in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Ducks
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings