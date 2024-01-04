Penguins at Bruins

PENGUINS (18-14-4) at BRUINS (23-7-6)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rackell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Radim Zohorna, Ryan Shea

Injured: John Ludvig (undisclosed), Matt Nieto (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Trent Frederic -- Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko -- Georgii Merkulov -- Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: John Beecher, Parker Wotherspoon, Matthew Poitras

Injured: Derek Forbort (lower body)

Status report

Nedeljkovic will start after making 14 saves in relief of Jarry in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. ... Poitras returned to the Bruins after playing with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship; the forward is not expected back in the lineup until Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. … Forbort returned to practice for the first time Thursday since the defenseman was placed on long-term injured reserve Dec. 7; he remains week to week.