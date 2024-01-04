Penguins at Bruins

PENGUINS (18-14-4) at BRUINS (23-7-6)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rackell
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Radim Zohorna, Ryan Shea
Injured: John Ludvig (undisclosed), Matt Nieto (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Trent Frederic -- Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko -- Georgii Merkulov -- Oskar Steen
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: John Beecher, Parker Wotherspoon, Matthew Poitras
Injured: Derek Forbort (lower body)
Status report
Nedeljkovic will start after making 14 saves in relief of Jarry in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. ... Poitras returned to the Bruins after playing with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship; the forward is not expected back in the lineup until Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. … Forbort returned to practice for the first time Thursday since the defenseman was placed on long-term injured reserve Dec. 7; he remains week to week.