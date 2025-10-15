Kreider breaks tie late in 3rd, Ducks edge Penguins

Kreider buried a one-timer from the left hash marks after Pittsburgh defenseman Parker Wotherspoon sent the puck over the glass for a delay of game penalty with 1:34 remaining.

Kreider also had an assist, Cutter Gauthier and Drew Helleson scored, and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves for the Ducks (2-1-0), who won after overcoming an early 2-0 deficit for the second straight game.

Justin Brazeau, Rickard Rakell and Anthony Mantha scored, Ryan Shea and Sidney Crosby each had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 17 saves for the Penguins (2-2-0), who have lost two in a row.

Pittsburgh made it 1-0 on the first shot of the game after Brazeau redirected Shea's shot from the left boards at 1:03 of the first period. Brazeau has four goals in four games this season.

Rakell scored on another redirection to make it 2-0 at 7:01.

Kreider cut it to 2-1 with his first power-play goal at 9:42. Leo Carlsson passed the puck through the crease to Kreider, who had inside position on Mathew Dumba to tap the puck into the net.

Anaheim then tied it 2-2 with 35 seconds left in the first period. Beckett Sennecke swept a pass back to Pavel Mintyukov at the left point, and the defenseman brought the puck to the top of the left circle before making a cross-ice feed to Gauthier, who scored with a one-timer from the right circle.

Helleson put the Ducks in front 3-2 at 9:48 of the second period with a slap shot from the right point.

The Penguins responded to tie it 3-3 at 17:01 of the second. Crosby came off the bench and immediately got the puck on a short 2-on-1. He then passed over to Mantha, whose shot broke the stick of Anaheim defenseman Jacob Trouba before fluttering into the net.

The Ducks challenged the play for offside, but the call was confirmed after a video review.

It was Mantha's first goal since Nov. 3, 2024, when he played for the Calgary Flames. He tore his ACL in a game two days later that required season-ending surgery.