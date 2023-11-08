Latest News

Flames score 4 straight, recover to top Predators

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Keller has 2 points, Coyotes edge Kraken in shootout

Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr

Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings

Lightning score 4 in 1st, top Canadiens

Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Ovechkin says Capitals moving 'in right direction'

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

 Pacioretty confident he'll return from Achilles tear

Pacioretty works toward return with Capitals after considering retirement

Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak

Zohorna, Crosby score, Hellberg stops 11 in 3rd after Jarry leaves with injury for Pittsburgh

Recap: Penguins at Ducks 11.7.23

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Tristan Jarry and Magnus Hellberg combined for 32 saves, and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended the Anaheim Ducks’ six-game winning streak with a 2-0 win at Honda Center on Tuesday.

Jarry made 21 saves and did not return after leaving with 1:36 remaining in the second period after getting hit in the face with a shot from Anaheim forward Ryan Strome. Jarry had just collided with Ducks forward Adam Henrique above the crease, jarring his mask loose.

Hellberg made 11 saves in the third period to close out the victory.

Radim Zohorna and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins (5-6-0), who have won two in a row.

John Gibson made 34 saves for Anaheim (7-5-0).

Zohorna gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 12:34 of the first period.Lars Eller took a wrist shot from the right circle that hit the skate of Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler and slid below the goal line. Gibson slid over to protect the right post just as Zohorna flipped the puck toward the crease. The puck went under Gibson's left pad and banked off his right one, causing the puck to redirect across the goal line.

The Ducks were unable to rally for the victory after trailing in the third period, something they had accomplished in five of their previous six games of the winning streak.

Noel Acciari appeared to score into an empty net with 56 seconds left, but after an official review it was determined Pittsburgh was offsides prior to the goal.

Crosby then scored into an empty net with 20 seconds left for the 2-0 final.