Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak

Jarry made 21 saves and did not return after leaving with 1:36 remaining in the second period after getting hit in the face with a shot from Anaheim forward Ryan Strome. Jarry had just collided with Ducks forward Adam Henrique above the crease, jarring his mask loose.

Hellberg made 11 saves in the third period to close out the victory.

Radim Zohorna and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins (5-6-0), who have won two in a row.

John Gibson made 34 saves for Anaheim (7-5-0).

Zohorna gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 12:34 of the first period.Lars Eller took a wrist shot from the right circle that hit the skate of Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler and slid below the goal line. Gibson slid over to protect the right post just as Zohorna flipped the puck toward the crease. The puck went under Gibson's left pad and banked off his right one, causing the puck to redirect across the goal line.

The Ducks were unable to rally for the victory after trailing in the third period, something they had accomplished in five of their previous six games of the winning streak.

Noel Acciari appeared to score into an empty net with 56 seconds left, but after an official review it was determined Pittsburgh was offsides prior to the goal.

Crosby then scored into an empty net with 20 seconds left for the 2-0 final.