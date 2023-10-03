Latest News

Penguins season preview: Eye playoff return with addition of Karlsson

Jarry looks to bounce back; Crosby, Malkin, Letang core intact

© Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Coach: Mike Sullivan (ninth season)

Last season: 40-31-11, fifth in Metropolitan Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Karlsson's impact

The Penguins essentially have two No. 1 defensemen after acquiring Erik Karlsson, the Norris Trophy winner last season voted as the top player at the position in the NHL, in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6. Karlsson, who had 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) and averaged 25:36 of ice time in 82 games last season, joins Kris Letang, who averaged 24:51 last season with 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 64 games. How each is used -- including on the power play, where Letang had 21 points last season (six goals, 15 assists) and Karlsson had 27 (five goals, 22 assists) for the Sharks -- will be something to keep an eye on.

2. Bounce back for Jarry

Goalie Tristan Jarry was 24-13-7 with a 2.90 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and two shutouts in 47 starts last season. Pittsburgh showed its faith in him by signing him to a five-year contract on July 1 and trading backup Casey DeSmith to the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6. Jarry's GAA was his highest in a season in which he played more than two games. He will not only need to be better in the regular season, but in the postseason, where he is 2-6 with a 3.00 GAA and .891 save percentage in eight starts.

3. Depth scoring

What the Penguins get offensively from their bottom-six forward group could determine their season. Beyond centers Sidney Crosby (93 points; 33 goals, 60 assists) and Evgeni Malkin (83 points; 27 goals, 56 assists) and forwards Jake Guentzel (73 points; 36 goals, 37 assists) and Rickard Rakell (60 points; 28 goals, 32 assists), questions regarding productivity arise. Center Jeff Carter led the bottom-six forwards with 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists). Drew O'Connor (11 points; five goals, six assists) scored the next most among forwards still with Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Penguins 2023-24 Season Preview

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

There will be competition for the sixth defenseman spot, likely between Chad Ruhwedel and Mark Friedman. Ruhwedel had five points (one goal, four assists), 90 hits and 51 blocked shots in 47 games last season; Friedman had three points (one goal, two assists), 52 hits and 22 blocked shots in 23 games. On offense, Vinnie Hinostroza, Radim Zohorna, Rem Pitlick and Austin Wagner should compete for the final one or two forward spots and could get a chance with Guentzel out for the start of the season following ankle surgery.

Most intriguing addition

The Penguins opening night lineup could see six or seven new forwards after Pittsburgh signed Hinostroza, Matt Nieto, Noel Acciari, Lars Eller and Andreas Johnsson, and acquired Pitlick and Reilly Smith via trades. Smith is coming off winning the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights and could be thrown into the fire right away, playing on one of the top two lines until Guentzel returns. Smith, a five-time 20-goal scorer, had 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) in 78 games last season.

Biggest potential surprise

Ryan Graves may not have been the most talked-about defenseman the Penguins acquired this offseason, but his importance shouldn't be understated. He signed a six-year contract on July 1 after he had 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) and led the New Jersey Devils with 152 blocked shots in 78 games. Playing on a defense pair with Karlsson or Letang should be a boost offensively to Graves, who could easily surpass his NHL career high in points of 28 with the Devils in 2021-22.

Ready to contribute

Hinostroza signed a one-year contract with the Penguins on July 7 to provide forward depth. The 29-year-old center is with his fifth NHL team after having 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 26 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season and can play up and down the lineup. If he makes the opening night roster, he has a chance to break his NHL career high in points (39 with the Arizona Coyotes in 2018-19) playing in a high-powered offense.

Fantasy sleeper

Smith, LW/RW (fantasy average draft position: 162.3) -- He ranked third on the Golden Knights in goals and fourth in points last season. Smith also ranked third on the Golden Knights in even-strength points (42; 16 goals, 26 assists) and now has high production potential by joining the Penguins' top six after they tied for fourth in the NHL in shots on goal per game (34.4) last season. Smith should be viewed as a deep sleeper whether he plays on a line with Crosby or Malkin to begin the season. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Alex Nylander -- Evgeni Malkin -- Reilly Smith

Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Matt Nieto

Vinnie Hinostroza -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Injured: Jake Guentzel (ankle)