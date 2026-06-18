Bellemare retires after 10 seasons in NHL

Bellemare became the ninth player born in France to reach the NHL when he joined the Flyers for the start of the 2014-15 season at age 29. He played five seasons in the Swedish Elite League (now the Swedish Hockey League) for Skelleftea AIK. He developed into an NHL-quality player, scoring 64 goals and 125 points in 238 games and winning the SEL title in 2013 and 2014. Bellemare credited his coaches at Skelleftea for helping to hone his face-off skills and improving his work in the defensive zone.

His last appearance with NHL players was in February, when he represented France in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

“It is with a bigger sorrow than I expected that I say my goodbyes as a player, not just for the fun of competing and playing, but for all the human relationships that you create throwing yourself in front of pucks during any given season,” he said. “And of course, it’s at this time that you question who you are as a person without this compass. Luckily for me, I’m ending my professional career at an age where it would almost raise more questions if I kept going. This compass, joined with the education and discipline received from my mom, created this career and allowed me to reach goals that were never intended. I have always said that the NHL was a consequence of my hard work but, the Olympics was always the dream.”

As part of his message, he also thanked the fans of the NHL.

“Before I thank my family, I want to thank the principal group that makes our sport one of the greatest. Every single fan of our game, whether you loved or hated me, it helped me be better, enjoy more, and strive to work harder. Your personal chants like in Rouen, Leksand, SAIK, or Ajoie, your craziness to defend me against all, like in Philly or Vegas, your endless amount of signs to support me like in the Avs, Seattle or the Lightning are all memories for life.”