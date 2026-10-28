Flyers at Capitals projected lineups

FLYERS (3-7-4) at CAPITALS (6-4-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Cole Knuble

Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Alex Bump -- Denver Barkey -- Tyson Foerster

Jacob Gaucher -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim -- Oliver Bonk

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Hunter McDonald -- Nick Seeler

Joseph Woll

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Simon Benoit, David Jiricek, Michael Bunting

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Travis Konecny (lower body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou

Alaiksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Ilya Protas -- Anthony Beauvillier

Boone Jenner -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. … Thompson was activated from injured reserve after missing a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday because of a lower-body injury; the Capitals returned goalie Mitchell Gibson to Hershey of the American Hockey League. … St. Ivany will make his Capitals debut after being claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.