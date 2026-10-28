Flyers at Capitals projected lineups

FLYERS (3-7-4) at CAPITALS (6-4-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Cole Knuble
Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Alex Bump -- Denver Barkey -- Tyson Foerster
Jacob Gaucher -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Oliver Bonk
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Hunter McDonald -- Nick Seeler
Joseph Woll
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Simon Benoit, David Jiricek, Michael Bunting
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Travis Konecny (lower body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou
Alaiksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Ilya Protas -- Anthony Beauvillier
Boone Jenner -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. … Thompson was activated from injured reserve after missing a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday because of a lower-body injury; the Capitals returned goalie Mitchell Gibson to Hershey of the American Hockey League. … St. Ivany will make his Capitals debut after being claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.