Flyers at Capitals projected lineups

FLYERS (28-33-8) at CAPITALS (45-15-8)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, SNE

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny

Olle Lycksell -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: None

Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. ... Lindgren will start after Thompson started the past two games, including making 23 saves in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Dubois and Strome could switch spots at center on the first and second lines.