Flyers at Capitals projected lineups

FLYERS (28-33-8) at CAPITALS (45-15-8)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, SNE
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny
Olle Lycksell -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: None
Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. ... Lindgren will start after Thompson started the past two games, including making 23 saves in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Dubois and Strome could switch spots at center on the first and second lines.