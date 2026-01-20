Konecny scores twice, Flyers defeat Golden Knights end 6-game losing streak

LAS VEGAS -- Travis Konecny scored twice for the Philadelphia Flyers, who ended a six-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.
Konecny gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead with a short-handed goal at 7:22 of the third period. Jack Eichel left a drop pass for no one at the top of the zone, creating a breakaway opportunity for Konecny, who beat Adin Hill blocker side.
“He’s a great guy to coach because you have your battles, and he knows when he screws up,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. “He puts it on himself, but he battles out of it, whether it’s with a big goal or something.”
Samuel Ersson made 24 saves for the Flyers (23-17-8), who were 0-5-1 during the skid and had allowed at least five goals in each of their previous five games.
“The guys played great tonight, came out with a huge block,” Ersson said. “All [penalty kill] did a great job all night. Like it was a tough game with a lot of kills against a very good power-play team and a great team. That’s a great way to get back in the win column.”
Tomas Hertl scored, and Mark Stone had an assist to extend his point streak to 12 games for the Golden Knights (24-12-12), who had their seven-game winning streak and eight-game point streak end. Hill made 15 saves.
“We could have done ourselves some favors. Both goals, right? They were basically gifts when you look at them,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We had plenty of opportunities to make up for those. We did on the power play. Those are our top guys. They just had an off night, and that’s when you hope maybe someone gets one along the way to help you out.”
Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 3:46 of the first period. Hertl tried to leave the puck for Kaedan Korczak at the blue line, but Konecny poked it away and skated in on a breakaway before beating Hill glove side.
“I definitely wanted to make sure I had a good start, our line had a good start, because that had been something that was creeping into our game,” Konecny said. “We were struggling with that, and we did a good job with it.”
Hertl tied the game 1-1 at 19:28 of the second period with a power-play goal, redirecting Eichel's centering pass through his legs from the low slot past Ersson's glove.
The Golden Knights finished 1-for-7 on the power play.
“We had seven power plays and we just scored one goal,” Hertl said. “We could have definitely done better, even if we didn’t score. We should be a little sharper because we didn’t have as many looks as we normally do. It wasn’t the best game for us.”
NOTES: Defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who was acquired by Vegas in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Sunday, did not play as the team continues to sort out his visa status. ... Stone has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) during his 12-game point streak. ... The Golden Knights recalled defenseman Jaycob Megna from Henderson of the American Hockey League prior to the game after defenseman Dylan Coghlan was ruled out with an illness. Megna played 11:01 and had one shot on goal.