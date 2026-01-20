Konecny scores twice, Flyers defeat Golden Knights end 6-game losing streak

Samuel Ersson made 24 saves for the Flyers (23-17-8), who were 0-5-1 during the skid and had allowed at least five goals in each of their previous five games.

“The guys played great tonight, came out with a huge block,” Ersson said. “All [penalty kill] did a great job all night. Like it was a tough game with a lot of kills against a very good power-play team and a great team. That’s a great way to get back in the win column.”

Tomas Hertl scored, and Mark Stone had an assist to extend his point streak to 12 games for the Golden Knights (24-12-12), who had their seven-game winning streak and eight-game point streak end. Hill made 15 saves.

“We could have done ourselves some favors. Both goals, right? They were basically gifts when you look at them,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We had plenty of opportunities to make up for those. We did on the power play. Those are our top guys. They just had an off night, and that’s when you hope maybe someone gets one along the way to help you out.”

Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 3:46 of the first period. Hertl tried to leave the puck for Kaedan Korczak at the blue line, but Konecny poked it away and skated in on a breakaway before beating Hill glove side.

“I definitely wanted to make sure I had a good start, our line had a good start, because that had been something that was creeping into our game,” Konecny said. “We were struggling with that, and we did a good job with it.”