Frost scores shootout winner for Flyers in season opener against Canucks

Decisive goal comes in 5th round; Vancouver loses beyond regulation for 2nd straight game to start season

Flyers at Canucks | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Morgan Frost scored the decisive goal for the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round of the shootout in a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Friday.

Frost skated in slowly from the left side before firing a close-range wrist shot up and over the glove of Kevin Lankinen.

Cam York and Tyson Foerster scored in regulation, and Samuel Ersson made 24 saves for the Flyers (1-0-0), who were playing their first game of the season.

Teddy Blueger and Nils Hoglander scored and Lankinen made 29 saves in his first start with the Canucks (0-0-2). Vancouver has lost its first two games of the season after regulation, dropping the opener to the Calgary Flames 6-5 in overtime on Wednesday.

The Canucks went ahead 1-0 at 12:55 of the first period after Conor Garland intercepted a pass inside the Flyers blue line and quickly passed it down to Hoglander for a wrist shot over Ersson’s blocker from just above the left dot.

Philadelphia tied it 1-1 with a pretty passing sequence off the rush on the power play at 17:24. Bobby Brink passed cross ice to Joel Farabee at the top of the left circle and he one-touched it down low to Foerster on the other side for a tap in with Lankinen caught moving the other way.

Blueger put Vancouver ahead 2-1 at 11:25 of the second period, passing off the right boards back to defenseman Derek Forbort at the left point, then going to the net to redirect a backdoor return pass from Forbort past a stranded Ersson.

York tied it 2-2 at 2:48 of the third period with a quick wrist shot that went over the glove of Lankinen and in off the post from the left face-off dot after a cross-ice pass up from Ryan Poehling below the goal line.

The Canucks played most of the game with five defensemen after Tyler Myers was injured making a hit on Farabee along the right boards 1:46 into the game. Myers, 34, didn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice.

Latest News

Eichel, Barbashev help Golden Knights hold off Blues

Scheifele’s 2 goals rally Jets past Blackhawks in OT

Kucherov gets natural hat trick in 3rd, Lightning top Hurricanes in opener

NHL Buzz: Celebrini of Sharks being evaluated for lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Flames goalie Wolf honors Gaudreau brothers on mask

Kucherov gets hat trick in 3rd, Lightning win opener

Penguins fans tell Crosby what he means to them in touching video

NHL EDGE stats: Utah Hockey Club’s fast start

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 11

NHL On Tap: Guentzel to make Lightning debut against Hurricanes

Celebrini quickly meets expectations in NHL debut with Sharks

Celebrini has goal, assist in debut but Sharks stunned by Blues in OT

Stamkos savors ‘really cool’ experience of Predators debut

Hildeby surprise star as Maple Leafs deny former coach Keefe

Jenner could be out for season for Blue Jackets after shoulder surgery

Boldy’s 3 points help Wild defeat Blue Jackets in season opener

Blomqvist makes 29 saves in debut, Penguins defeat Red Wings