Frost scores shootout winner for Flyers in season opener against Canucks

VANCOUVER -- Morgan Frost scored the decisive goal for the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round of the shootout in a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Friday.

Frost skated in slowly from the left side before firing a close-range wrist shot up and over the glove of Kevin Lankinen.

Cam York and Tyson Foerster scored in regulation, and Samuel Ersson made 24 saves for the Flyers (1-0-0), who were playing their first game of the season.

Teddy Blueger and Nils Hoglander scored and Lankinen made 29 saves in his first start with the Canucks (0-0-2). Vancouver has lost its first two games of the season after regulation, dropping the opener to the Calgary Flames 6-5 in overtime on Wednesday.

The Canucks went ahead 1-0 at 12:55 of the first period after Conor Garland intercepted a pass inside the Flyers blue line and quickly passed it down to Hoglander for a wrist shot over Ersson’s blocker from just above the left dot.

Philadelphia tied it 1-1 with a pretty passing sequence off the rush on the power play at 17:24. Bobby Brink passed cross ice to Joel Farabee at the top of the left circle and he one-touched it down low to Foerster on the other side for a tap in with Lankinen caught moving the other way.

Blueger put Vancouver ahead 2-1 at 11:25 of the second period, passing off the right boards back to defenseman Derek Forbort at the left point, then going to the net to redirect a backdoor return pass from Forbort past a stranded Ersson.

York tied it 2-2 at 2:48 of the third period with a quick wrist shot that went over the glove of Lankinen and in off the post from the left face-off dot after a cross-ice pass up from Ryan Poehling below the goal line.

The Canucks played most of the game with five defensemen after Tyler Myers was injured making a hit on Farabee along the right boards 1:46 into the game. Myers, 34, didn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice.