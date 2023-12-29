Flyers score 3 in 2nd, end Canucks point streak at 9

Egor Zamula, Sean Walker and Joel Farabee scored in the second for the Flyers (19-11-4), who have earned at least one point in 11 of their past 12 games (8-1-3).

“We played patient, waited for our opportunities. You get a couple of quick ones, it builds that momentum, and you go from there,” said Farabee, who also had an assist. “Really like how our group played coming off the (holiday) break. It would be easy to play loose and not play our system, but I really felt like every guy was pulling on the rope.”

Samuel Ersson saved 18 of 19 shots before leaving 2:36 into the third period because of dehydration. Carter Hart made eight saves in relief.

“That's the beauty of having two really good goalies,” Farabee said. “You know one guy is going to pick him up, and when both guys are in the cage, we have complete trust in both guys, so I don't think anyone skipped a beat there.”

Coach John Tortorella said Ersson “cramped up” but was getting intravenous treatment after the game and would be fine. Hart is expected to start the second game of a back-to-back at the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

“I thought Carter was outstanding,” Tortorella said. “All the time off we've had, the days off … to come in at that time a game, he probably had five or six shots but they were 10-bellers, they were great chances. Sam was really good, and I thought Carter cleaned it up for us in the third.”

Teddy Blueger scored, and Casey DeSmith made 21 saves for the Canucks (23-10-3), who were 7-0-2 during their point streak and lost in regulation for the first time since Dec. 5.

“We weren’t invested,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “They came at us and we didn’t have any push. In the second I thought we came back a little back and then that five-minute implosion. … It’s going to get harder and harder. This is a learning lesson. We’ve got to be more invested in the game.”