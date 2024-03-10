Raddysh has 5 assists, Lightning cruise to shutout of Flyers

Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist for the Lightning (34-25-6), who are 2-4-1 in their past seven games at home. Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist in his Tampa Bay debut after being traded from the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. He has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past five games.

Samuel Ersson gave up four goals on 15 shots and was pulled at 10:49 of the first period for the Flyers (33-24-8), who were 2-0-1 in their previous three. Felix Sandstrom made eight saves.

Hedman gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 1:49 of the first period, scoring from the high slot off a pass from Nikita Kucherov.

Nicholas Paul made it 2-0 at 5:55 with a power-play goal, putting in a loose puck after a scramble in front.

Conor Sheary extended the lead to 3-0 at 9:10 with a wrist shot that went off Ersson’s glove.

Point pushed it to 4-0 on the power play at 10:49, putting in a rebound from the low slot.

Duclair made it 5-0 at 15:42 of the second period, a tap-in at the left post off a backdoor pass from Steven Stamkos.

Hedman made it 6-0 at 7:33 of the third period, and Brandon Hagel scored a power-play goal at 8:16 for the 7-0 final.