Vasilevskiy stops 21, Lightning shut out Flyers to gain in Atlantic

Kucherov gets goal, assist for Tampa Bay, which pulls within 2 points of Panthers for 1st

Flyers at Lightning I Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 2-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Amalie Arena on Monday.

The shutout was Vasilevskiy’s fifth of the season and 39th in the NHL.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (39-23-5), who won their second in a row and pulled within two points of the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division with a game in hand. Tampa Bay lost to Philadelphia 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday.

Ivan Fedotov made 21 saves for the Flyers (28-33-8), who have lost seven of eight (1-7-0) and were shut out for the second straight game following a 5-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Philadelphia remained eight points behind the New York Rangers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 18:31 of the first period when he forced Travis Konecny into a turnover at the blue line and scored on a breakaway, beating Fedotov with a forehand high to the stick side.

Jake Guentzel made it 2-0 at 18:30 of the third period with an empty-net goal.

Philadelphia was 0-for-5 on the power play, failing to score on a four-minute man-advantage in the second period when Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg was given a double minor for high-sticking. The Flyers have failed to score on their last 23 power plays.

