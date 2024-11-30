Flyers at Blues projected lineups

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Helge Grans

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauries, Egor Zamula, Erik Johnson

Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Alexandre Texier

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Mathieu Joseph

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Pavel Buchnevich (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate after a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Friday. ... Kolosov could start after Fedotov made 22 saves Friday. ... Broberg was activated off injured reserve Friday and will return after missing 12 games with a right knee injury. Defenseman Corey Schueneman was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move. ... Buchnevich briefly skated during an optional skate Saturday but will not play ... Leddy, a defenseman, practiced in full Friday and skated again Saturday but will miss his 21st straight game. ... Suter had a maintenance day Friday but will play. ... Mathieu Joseph will replace Walker, a forward. ... With Broberg returning, Scott Perunovich, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.