Flyers at Blues projected lineups
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Helge Grans
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauries, Egor Zamula, Erik Johnson
Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Alexandre Texier
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Mathieu Joseph
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Pavel Buchnevich (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate after a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Friday. ... Kolosov could start after Fedotov made 22 saves Friday. ... Broberg was activated off injured reserve Friday and will return after missing 12 games with a right knee injury. Defenseman Corey Schueneman was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move. ... Buchnevich briefly skated during an optional skate Saturday but will not play ... Leddy, a defenseman, practiced in full Friday and skated again Saturday but will miss his 21st straight game. ... Suter had a maintenance day Friday but will play. ... Mathieu Joseph will replace Walker, a forward. ... With Broberg returning, Scott Perunovich, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.