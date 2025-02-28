Malkin gets 4 points, lifts Penguins past Flyers in OT

Malkin took a pass from Kris Letang on a 2-on-1, held the puck as Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale slid by, and scored the winning goal on a snap shot.

Malkin had two goals and two assists, and Erik Karlsson had two goals and an assist for the Penguins (24-28-9), who had lost four straight, including 6-1 at the Flyers on Tuesday. Alex Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 15 shots before being pulled in the second period; Joel Blomqvist made 21 saves in relief.

Matvei Michkov had two goals and an assist, Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist, and Samuel Ersson made 20 saves for the Flyers (26-26-8), who had won three in a row.

Noah Cates put Philadelphia ahead 1-0 on its first shot on goal at 2:00 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic.

Tippett made it 2-0 at 1:44 of the second period with a point shot that went in off Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea. It was Tippett’s 18th goal this season and fourth in three games.

Andrei Kuzmenko appeared to extend the lead at 6:13, but it was determined he used a high stick to tip in a puck.

Michkov did push it to 3-0 at 7:24, tucking a backhand around the left post.

Philip Tomasino and Karlsson then scored 30 seconds apart for Pittsburgh. Tomasino cut it to 3-1 at 9:05, lifting a backhand over Ersson, and Karlsson pulled the Penguins to within 3-2 at 9:35 with a one-timer.

Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway left the game at 10:15, being helped to the locker room after a hit from Penguins forward Bokondji Imama.

Imama was called for interference, and Michkov scored on the ensuing power play, making it 4-2 at 11:05 with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Karlsson cut it to 4-3 at 18:17 on a snap shot from the right circle.

Malkin tied it 4-4 at 2:30 of the third period, drifting into the left circle for a snap shot.