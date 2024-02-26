Crosby has 4 points, Penguins score 7 in win against Flyers

Bryan Rust had two goals and an assist before leaving midway through the third period, Rickard Rakell and Kris Letang each had a goal and an assist and Drew O'Connor scored in his third straight game for the Penguins (26-21-8), who have won two in a row. Marcus Pettersson had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 15 saves.

Rust was being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Tyson Foerster had two goals and an assist, Travis Sanheim scored twice, and Scott Laughton had a goal and two assists for the Flyers (30-22-7), who have lost two straight and four of five, including a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. Cal Petersen made 25 saves.

"They played free, they played hard,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “To come back like that as many times as we did, we weren't playing safe. We were playing. I give our team a lot of credit for their resiliency to keep on coming back."

O’Connor gave Pittsburgh a 5-4 lead at 6:41 of the third on a short-handed goal, a one-timer from a sharp angle set up by Evgeni Malkin.

Rakell extended it to 6-4 at 8:38, taking a one-handed pass from Crosby behind the net for a wrist shot at the left post.

"For me, the most encouraging part was just the resilience of the group going out in the third period and just having the ability to put [late in the second period] behind them,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said, “and being forward-thinking and just competing in that third period. To me, that's just a real encouraging aspect of tonight's win."

Cam York cut it to 6-5 on a snap shot at 10:10.

Letang made it 7-5 at 15:13 after scoring on a slap shot through traffic before Foerster pulled it to 7-6 on a power play at 17:57.

“You want to start building something solid because it's just going to get harder and harder,” Letang said. “If you [get into the Stanley Cup Playoffs], it's going to be even harder. So, you have to create a solid identity for your team and right now is the time to do it.”