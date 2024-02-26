Crosby has 4 points, Penguins score 7 in win against Flyers

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins hold off the Philadelphia Flyers for a 7-6 win at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.
Crosby has 129 points (55 goals, 74 assists) in 87 career games against Philadelphia, the most by any player against the Flyers in NHL history. It was his second four-point game this season and first since having three goals and an assist against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 14.
“Obviously, it's a huge rivalry,” Crosby said. “It's been that way long before I started playing here. But I think just the way they play, they're a gritty team. They're physical, especially this group. They keep coming, give them credit.
“It would have been easy to step back a little bit and they didn't. They just kept coming and I thought it was a great response a few different times from us.”
Bryan Rust had two goals and an assist before leaving midway through the third period, Rickard Rakell and Kris Letang each had a goal and an assist and Drew O'Connor scored in his third straight game for the Penguins (26-21-8), who have won two in a row. Marcus Pettersson had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 15 saves.
Rust was being evaluated for an upper-body injury.
Tyson Foerster had two goals and an assist, Travis Sanheim scored twice, and Scott Laughton had a goal and two assists for the Flyers (30-22-7), who have lost two straight and four of five, including a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. Cal Petersen made 25 saves.
"They played free, they played hard,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “To come back like that as many times as we did, we weren't playing safe. We were playing. I give our team a lot of credit for their resiliency to keep on coming back."
O’Connor gave Pittsburgh a 5-4 lead at 6:41 of the third on a short-handed goal, a one-timer from a sharp angle set up by Evgeni Malkin.
Rakell extended it to 6-4 at 8:38, taking a one-handed pass from Crosby behind the net for a wrist shot at the left post.
"For me, the most encouraging part was just the resilience of the group going out in the third period and just having the ability to put [late in the second period] behind them,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said, “and being forward-thinking and just competing in that third period. To me, that's just a real encouraging aspect of tonight's win."
Cam York cut it to 6-5 on a snap shot at 10:10.
Letang made it 7-5 at 15:13 after scoring on a slap shot through traffic before Foerster pulled it to 7-6 on a power play at 17:57.
“You want to start building something solid because it's just going to get harder and harder,” Letang said. “If you [get into the Stanley Cup Playoffs], it's going to be even harder. So, you have to create a solid identity for your team and right now is the time to do it.”
Sanheim put Philadelphia ahead 1-0 at 2:11 of the first period, deflecting a shot from Laughton.
Crosby tied it 1-1 at 9:38 with his 32nd goal of the season, a wrist shot from just outside of the crease off a rebound.
Rust gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 17:15, redirecting a shot from Pettersson.
Foerster tied it 2-2 on a wrist shot around Jarry’s left pad 55 seconds into the second period.
Rust put Pittsburgh back in front 3-2 on the power play at 11:15 with a snap shot from the high slot for his 18th goal of the season, sixth in seven games and seventh in nine.
Emil Bemstrom, in his Penguins debut, extended it to 4-2 on a power play at 13:38 with a wrist shot that clipped Petersen’s glove. Bemstrom was acquired in a trade from the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Sanheim cut it to 4-3 at 16:33 with a one-timer off a face-off win.
“It's a tough one,” Sanheim said. “Score six, you hope you win most nights. We shot ourselves in the foot too many times. They're a good team. They capitalized on their chances and made us pay."
Laughton scored short-handed to tie it 4-4 at 17:36 on a wrist shot off a wrap-around from Noah Cates. He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) on a seven-game point streak.
“You're chasing it. You're trying to get back,” Laughton said. “We were close. Played until the last minute there, but it's not good enough at this time of year. Guys know it. We have to be better.”
NOTES: Crosby’s goal was his 408th in his career at even-strength, passing Jari Kurri for sole possession of 15th in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky (617) has the most. ... Flyers forward Travis Konecny missed a second straight game with an upper-body injury sustained in practice Friday. He leads Philadelphia with 54 points (27 goals, 27 assists) in 57 games. ... Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale left at 11:54 of the second and did not return after taking a hit from Pittsburgh forward Jansen Harkins. Tortorella did not have an update.