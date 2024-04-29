Makar’s play in Western 1st Round no surprise to Avalanche teammates

DENVER -- Cale Makar took control of the puck behind his net, the Colorado Avalanche defenseman losing it before quickly regaining control near Winnipeg Jets forward Tyler Toffoli. He never broke stride, skated to the right circle and beat goalie Connor Hellebuyck on a jaw-dropping goal at 15:03 of the second period.

“I mean, it was a little bit of a lucky one. It was kind of bobbing around the net. They got a couple sticks on it, and I was lucky enough that it hit my shin pad or my pants,” Makar said after the Avalanche’s 5-1 win against the Jets in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Sunday.

“Our forwards kind of pushed back their [defensemen] pretty far, so gap-wise I just tried to carry it over the line and just tried to throw it at the net. A little bit lucky.”

OK, maybe a tad lucky. But at the same time, Makar pulling off highlight-reel goals has become commonplace. His goal in Game 4 that gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead was just the latest installment in a young NHL career full of memorable moments.

His work has helped put the Avalanche on the verge of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series and get their first chance to advance in Game 5 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNW, ALT, ESPN).

Makar leads the Avalanche with eight points (two goals, six assists) in four games; only Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has more (10 points; one goal, nine assists). Makar is the second defenseman in NHL history with eight points through four playoff games multiple times (also in 2022), joining Hall of Famer Bobby Orr, who did it in 1971 and 1972.

He’s been a big part of Colorado’s production, which leads the NHL in the playoffs with 5.50 goals per game. The Avalanche led the League in the regular season with 3.68 goals per game.

“I don't think many of us are surprised anymore,” Colorado defenseman Sean Walker said. “You kind of see him getting a head of steam and starting to attack guys, you know something special could happen every time. So, you’re just kind of waiting for it to happen, right?

“But I don't think there's really anyone else in the League that does it the way he does. Just such a good skater, such good hands, and then the way he can shoot the puck is with the best of them. So, it's really fun to watch.”