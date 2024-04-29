Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games on May 1 

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:



• The start time of the potential Game 6 of the First Round Series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, if necessary, has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 1, in Tampa. The game would be televised on ESPN2 in the U.S. Canadian national broadcast information will be announced when available.



• The start time of Game 5 of the First Round Series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 1, in Dallas. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. Canadian national broadcast information will be announced when available.



• The start time of Game 5 of the First Round Series between the LA Kings and Edmonton Oilers has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 1, in Edmonton. Canadian national broadcast information will be announced when available. In the U.S. the game will be on ESPN.