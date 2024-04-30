Lightning lament missed opportunities after Eastern 1st Round exit



SUNRISE, Fla. -- The unofficial backbreaker came with 5:44 left in the third period, when Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues scored to put the Tampa Bay Lightning in a three-goal hole.

But for the Lightning, there were several moments in their season-ending 6-1 loss in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Monday that sealed their fate.

There were two power plays in the first 10 minutes of a scoreless game where they failed to get one shot on goal.

There was an apparent lack of communication between defensemen Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak that allowed Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe to scoop up his own rebound and score the game’s first goal 45 seconds into the second period.

There was the short-handed goal allowed to Aleksander Barkov that put the Lightning in a 2-0 hole at 12:38 of the second period. Then there was Barkov’s second goal of the game, at 11:06 of the third period, that made it 3-1.

And then there were the two apparent goals by Tampa Bay that were disallowed because of goalie interference.

“Listen, when you win in the playoffs, you need some bounces, you need a lot of things,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. “We probably disagreed with some of the calls today with regards to the goals and those are big, big momentum shifts in a game and that's the way it is.

“But you know, we battled our [butts] off and that's a really good hockey team over there, so you have to have to give them credit, too. They were really good team for a reason. It just didn't go our way tonight.”

R1, Gm5: Lightning @ Panthers Recap

The tough luck for the Lightning, combined with strong defensive play, timely goals and superb goaltending for the Panthers, not only summed up this deciding game, but the entire series.

“There was a lot of things that didn't go our way tonight. A lot of things that didn't go our way in this series, and trust me, I've come to the podium second, plenty of times, and I know how fortunate our teams have been when we did win,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “But you do make your own breaks. And we, in this series, had our opportunities.

“Again, history is going to sit here and say this series was 4-1, but you know, there were some big moments where I thought we could have capitalized on some situations, we didn’t, and they did.”

Cooper was clearly miffed with the two disallowed goals on Monday, the first coming with seven minutes left in the first period of what was then a scoreless game. Anthony Cirelli scored off a rebound in the slot, but the Panthers challenged that Lightning forward Anthony Duclair interfered with the glove hand of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. They won the challenge, with the officials determining that Duclair impaired Bobrovsky’s ability to play his position in the crease.

The second came with Tampa Bay trailing 2-1 with 2:12 left in the second period. Mikhail Sergachev appeared to score from the point, but the goal was immediately waved off for goalie interference. Cooper challenged the call, but it was upheld with the officials determining Cirelli, who was tied up with Anton Lundell, made incidental contact with Bobrovsky.

Cooper said he didn’t think the Duclair play was egregious enough to overturn a goal ruled on the ice, and thought each situation was the result of a net-front battle and that in the playoffs, goalies should be a part of that.

“When the players are working so hard on both teams, and it's like I said, it's a war down there. I think we let the goalies off the hook,” Cooper said.

He did say, however, the disallowed goals were not the determining factor in the series.

“Does this, by any means, say we were going to win the series? It does not,” Cooper said. “But would it have changed a lot of the momentum of this game and the way things had gone? I think so.”

And when Tampa Bay did get some chances, Bobrovsky was there to make the save, stopping 31 shots, only allowing a power-play goal from Hedman at 13:37 of the second period. Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was even more heroic, making 33 saves to keep his team in the game until the Rodrigues goal sealed their fate. Florida added two empty-net goals after that to complete the scoring.

"The good teams find a way and we've certainly done that in the past and they did that, so like I said, you have to give the other team credit. That's a really good, deep hockey team. Really good defensively, they limit your chances," Stamkos said. "And we just, you know, we capitalize on a few that didn't count tonight and that was the gameplan, to get some pucks more pucks toward the net, get some screens in front and some traffic and we did that, it just didn't go our way."

