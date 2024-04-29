Hakstol fired as Kraken coach, no replacement named

Dave Hakstol was fired as coach of the Seattle Kraken on Monday. No replacement was named.

The Kraken (34-35-13) failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing sixth in the Pacific Division, one season after advancing to the Western Conference Second Round, a seven-game loss to the Dallas Stars.

"I thank Dave for his hard work and dedication to the Kraken franchise," Seattle general manager Ron Francis said. "Following our end-of-the-season review, we have decided to make a change at our head coach position. These decisions are never easy, but we feel this is a necessary step to help ensure our team continues to improve and evolve.

"Dave is a good coach and a terrific person. We wish him and his family all the best. We will begin our search for the Kraken's next head coach immediately."

Hakstol was named the first coach in Kraken history June 24, 2021, and was 107-112-27 in three seasons. He was a 2023 finalist for the Jack Adams Award given to the NHL coach of the year and 241-213-69 in 523 games with Seattle and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kraken assistant coach Paul McFarland will also not return next season.

"We would also like to thank Paul for his contributions to our hockey team and wish him and his family well moving forward," Francis said.

Hakstol is the 10th NHL coach fired this season, joining Jay Woodcroft (Edmonton Oilers), Dean Evason (Minnesota Wild), Craig Berube (St. Louis Blues), D.J. Smith (Ottawa Senators), Lane Lambert (New York Islanders), Todd McLellan (Los Angeles Kings), Lindy Ruff (New Jersey Devils), Don Granato (Buffalo Sabres) and David Quinn (San Jose Sharks).