Stamkos not thinking of future after Lightning elimination

Captain, selected by Tampa Bay with No. 1 pick in 2008 Draft, can become free agent July 1

stamkos_042924

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

SUNRISE, Fla. -- As the final seconds of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s season counted down on Monday, many were likely wondering if this could also be the end of Steven Stamkos’ tenure with the team.

But not Stamkos.

“No, that never crossed my mind,” Stamkos said after Tampa Bay's 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amerant Bank Arena. “I’m out there battling to try to help our team win regardless at the end of the game. We’re trying to score and there’s some pride on the line for our group, so no."

Stamkos, who was selected by the Lightning with the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft and has been their captain since March 6, 2014, can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He was in the final season of an eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) he signed on June 29, 2016.

Before the season started, the two-time Stanley Cup champion (2020, 2021) expressed some frustration that contract talks hadn't yet begun.

"To be honest, I’ve been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard,” Stamkos said on Sept. 20. “It was something that I expressed at the end of last year, that I wanted to get something done before training camp started. There haven’t been any conversations.

"I stated at the end of last year, too, I would love to extend and play here and finish out my career here, but that's out of my hands. I can't write the contract myself."

TBL@FLA R1, Gm5: Panthers and Lightning meet at center ice following Game 5

In January, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois insisted Stamkos would not be dealt before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8 when addressing the forward’s contract situation.

"We're going to sit down and we're going to evaluate where we are as a team and where Steven is," BriseBois said. "We will see how we can make all of the parts work together.

"At the end of the season, we'll take stock of where we are as a franchise, and we'll address future contracts for all of our players whose contracts are going to be up in due time."

Stamkos, 34, led the Lightning against the Panthers with five goals in the five games. That came after he scored 40 goals and was third on the team with 81 points in 79 regular-season games.

In Tampa Bay's history, Stamkos ranks first in goals (555), points (1,137), power-play goals (214), power-play points (422) and games played (1,082). He is also second in assists (582), behind Martin St. Louis (588).

When asked if he thinks Stamkos’ future will be a big topic of conversation in the coming days, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said it shouldn’t be.

“I don’t know if there will be much conversation. I hope not anyway,” Cooper said. “He belongs here. We know it, he knows it.

“We’ve grown up together. He’s a heck of a player, but he’s also, you know, I mean, he controls his own destiny, but I don’t know what’s going to happen. But he feels like a Bolt for life, but only he and Julien can answer that one.”

Related Content

Panthers pull away in 3rd, eliminate Lightning with win in Game 5

Lightning lament missed opportunities after Eastern 1st Round exit

Latest News

Stars edge Golden Knights in Game 4, even Western 1st Round series

Lightning lament missed opportunities after Eastern 1st Round exit

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Panthers pull away in 3rd, eliminate Lightning with win in Game 5

Rangers face challenging time after sweeping Capitals in 1st round

Panthers to play Bruins or Maple Leafs in Eastern 2nd Round

Bobrovsky, Demko, Hellebuyck named Vezina Trophy finalists

Canucks going 'by the hour' on starting goalie for Game 5 against Predators

Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games on May 1 

Oilers showing maturity with chance to close out Western 1st Round

Makar’s play in Western 1st Round no surprise to Avalanche teammates

3 Keys: Stars at Golden Knights, Game 4 of Western 1st Round

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Pastrnak 'not there yet,' has more to give to help Bruins oust Maple Leafs in Game 5

Hakstol fired as Kraken coach, no replacement named

Matthews remains questionable for Maple Leafs in Game 5 of Eastern 1st Round

Predators 'can't go rogue' with season at stake in Game 5 against Canucks

3 Keys: Lightning at Panthers, Game 5 of Eastern 1st Round