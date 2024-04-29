Canucks going 'by the hour' on starting goalie for Game 5 against Predators

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks aren't sure which goalie will start Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, BSSO, TBS, MAX) with a chance to close out the best-of-7 series.

So far, it hasn't mattered. Thatcher Demko, Casey DeSmith and Arturs Silovs have all won to help the Canucks build a 3-1 lead despite being outplayed for long stretches.

Coach Rick Tocchet said he is going "by the hour" with DeSmith's status for Game 5 after he missed Game 4. He confirmed DeSmith was dealing with an injury and wanted to play but the Canucks decided to take "the safe route" and Nikita Tolopilo dressed as the backup.

Tocchet wouldn't directly answer if Silovs might start even if DeSmith can go Tuesday.

"That's a good question," Tocchet said Monday, a day off for the Canucks. "We'll see how close we get him to 100 percent before I make that decision, but nobody's ever 100 percent in the playoffs."

Tocchet was more definitive about not hesitating if he must go back to Silovs, in large part because of how he handled the situation in Game 4. The 23-year-old Latvia-born goalie had only played nine games over two NHL seasons. He was 3-0-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .881 save percentage in four games this season but seemed unfazed by the pressure of his first Stanley Cup Playoff start in Nashville on Sunday.

Silovs made 27 saves in a dramatic 4-3 overtime win that included two goals with him on the bench for an extra attacker to tie it late.

"He's a quiet kid but he's got some swagger in him," Tocchet said. "It's hard to explain. He's just ready. You heard him [after Game 4], he said 'ready to shine.' That was kind of fun to hear him say that. … Even when I told [him Saturday] 'you're going to play,' I didn't see that much nervousness. I think he mentioned playing for Latvia [in the 2023 IIHF] World Championship, where he had the whole country on his on his back, so he's been there before in certain scenes."