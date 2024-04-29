Canucks going 'by the hour' on starting goalie for Game 5 against Predators

Silovs could get call after impressive performance put Vancouver in position to reach 2nd round

nsh-van-silovs-goalie-bug-tuesday

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks aren't sure which goalie will start Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, BSSO, TBS, MAX) with a chance to close out the best-of-7 series.

So far, it hasn't mattered. Thatcher Demko, Casey DeSmith and Arturs Silovs have all won to help the Canucks build a 3-1 lead despite being outplayed for long stretches.

Coach Rick Tocchet said he is going "by the hour" with DeSmith's status for Game 5 after he missed Game 4. He confirmed DeSmith was dealing with an injury and wanted to play but the Canucks decided to take "the safe route" and Nikita Tolopilo dressed as the backup.

Tocchet wouldn't directly answer if Silovs might start even if DeSmith can go Tuesday.

"That's a good question," Tocchet said Monday, a day off for the Canucks. "We'll see how close we get him to 100 percent before I make that decision, but nobody's ever 100 percent in the playoffs."

Tocchet was more definitive about not hesitating if he must go back to Silovs, in large part because of how he handled the situation in Game 4. The 23-year-old Latvia-born goalie had only played nine games over two NHL seasons. He was 3-0-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .881 save percentage in four games this season but seemed unfazed by the pressure of his first Stanley Cup Playoff start in Nashville on Sunday.

Silovs made 27 saves in a dramatic 4-3 overtime win that included two goals with him on the bench for an extra attacker to tie it late.

"He's a quiet kid but he's got some swagger in him," Tocchet said. "It's hard to explain. He's just ready. You heard him [after Game 4], he said 'ready to shine.' That was kind of fun to hear him say that. … Even when I told [him Saturday] 'you're going to play,' I didn't see that much nervousness. I think he mentioned playing for Latvia [in the 2023 IIHF] World Championship, where he had the whole country on his on his back, so he's been there before in certain scenes."

VAN@NSH R1, Gm4: Boeser, Lindholm help Canucks stun Preds in Game 4

It's just the third time in NHL history three goalies have won a game in the same playoff series, and first in 20 years, when Vancouver got wins from Dan Cloutier, Johan Hedberg and Alex Auld in the 2004 Western Conference Quarterfinals, a seven-game loss to the Calgary Flames.

"That's pretty cool." Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers said. "It goes to show we're going to have success when we fall back on our system. Our team defense has been good, definitely always things to look at that we can get better at, but we've had great goaltending from three different guys and when you combine that with the way we're playing within our system, good things tend to happen."

Demko, named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy given to the top goalie in the NHL on Monday, made 22 saves in a 4-2 win in Game 1, but was injured in the final minute and is out week to week. DeSmith, who played 29 games in his first season with the Canucks, started the next two games, making 12 saves in a 4-1 loss in Game 2 and 29 in a 2-1 victory in Game 3. He practiced Saturday, but Silovs started Game 4.

Silovs was named MVP of the 2023 Worlds after going 7-3-0 with a 2.20 GAA and .921 save percentage that included a 26-save, 4-3 overtime win against the United States in the bronze-medal game to secure Latvia's first-ever medal at the event.

"He's a gamer," said Canucks forward Conor Garland, who played for the United States. "He's calm, couldn't even tell it was his first [playoff] game, so we're really excited for him. I saw this summer, he killed us at Worlds, and I saw how talented he was, how agile. He's an athlete. You see it when he's in the net and he just competes, so he's fun to play for."

Vancouver is on the brink of advancing despite 72 shots on goal, the fewest in the postseason.

"The one thing we're hanging our hat on is we're hanging in there defensively," Tocchet said. "Offensively it's in our head right now because they are pressuring us and for whatever reason, we have some guys, it's freezing guys. … You have to think quicker, you got move your feet quicker, and you got to be more decisive with the puck."

