Panthers to play Bruins or Maple Leafs in Eastern 2nd Round

The Florida Panthers will play the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Florida advanced by eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 6-1 win in Game 5 of the first round at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday.

The Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division, will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 series against the Bruins, the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic, or the Maple Leafs, the No. 3 seed.

The Bruins lead that series 3-1 with Game 5 in Boston on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC).

Carter Verhaeghe (five goals, four assists) and Matthew Tkachuk (three goals, six assists) each had nine points to lead the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs. Sam Reinhart, who scored 57 goals during the regular season, had three goals.

Sergei Bobrovsky started each game, going 4-1-0 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

Florida was 0-2-2 against Boston during the regular season, losing three of the four games by one goal. Reinhart (two goals, two assists) and Aleksander Barkov (two goals, two assists) each had four points. Tkachuk had two points (one goal, one assist).

Bobrovsky started all four games with a 3.24 GAA and .871 save percentage.

The Bruins have been led by Pavel Zacha, who had five points (two goals, three assists) and Charlie McAvoy (three goals, one assist) and David Pastrnak (one goal, three assists), who each had four points.

Linus Ullmark was 3-0-0 with a 1.62 GAA and .947 save percentage. Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves in his only start, a 4-3 win on March. 26.

Florida and Boston have played twice in the postseason with the Panthers winning each; in five games in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in 1996 and in seven games in the first round last season. Each season, Florida went on to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers went 2-1-1 against the Maple Leafs during the regular season, winning twice at home (3-1 on Oct. 19, 5-2 on April 16) and losing twice on the road (2-1 in a shootout on Nov. 28; 6-4 on April 1).

Reinhart led the Panthers against the Maple Leafs with five points (four goals, one assist), and forward Vladimir Tarasenko had four points (one goal, two assists) in two games after he was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 6. Barkov had four points (all assists), and Sam Bennett, Kevin Stenlund and Brandon Montour each had two goals.

Bobrovsky was 1-1-0 with a 3.60 GAA and an .870 save percentage; Anthony Stolarz was 1-0-1 with a 1.26 GAA and .953 save percentage.

The Maple Leafs have been led by Auston Matthews, who had three points (two goals, one assist) and led the NHL in goals this season with 69. Noah Gregor had two goals, and Mitch Marner and John Tavares were among four skaters to have a goal and an assist.

Joseph Woll was 1-1-0 with a 2.46 GAA and .938 save percentage, and Ilya Samsonov was 1-1-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .887 save percentage.

The Panthers and Maple Leafs have faced each other once in the postseason; Florida won the second-round series last season in five games.