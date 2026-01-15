Flyers at Penguins projected lineups

FLYERS (22-15-8) at PENGUINS (21-14-10)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Carl Grundstrom
Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Owen Tippett
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Cam York
Jamie Drysdale – Emil Andrae
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Denver Barkey
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Bobby Brink (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Dan Vladar (undisclosed)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang
Parker Wotherspoon -- Jack St. Ivany
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ryan Graves
Injured: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Ersson will start after Vladar left a 5-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres with his injury Wednesday after allowing two goals on five shots. ... Kolosov was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League Thursday and will back up Ersson. ... Brink, a forward who has missed four games, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Tuesday. ... McGroarty practiced Wednesday in a noncontact jersey for the first time since being injured during practice Jan. 6; the forward is expected to miss a sixth straight game.