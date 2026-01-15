Flyers at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (22-15-8) at PENGUINS (21-14-10)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Carl Grundstrom

Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Cam York

Jamie Drysdale – Emil Andrae

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Denver Barkey

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Bobby Brink (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Dan Vladar (undisclosed)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Parker Wotherspoon -- Jack St. Ivany

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ryan Graves

Injured: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Ersson will start after Vladar left a 5-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres with his injury Wednesday after allowing two goals on five shots. ... Kolosov was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League Thursday and will back up Ersson. ... Brink, a forward who has missed four games, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Tuesday. ... McGroarty practiced Wednesday in a noncontact jersey for the first time since being injured during practice Jan. 6; the forward is expected to miss a sixth straight game.

